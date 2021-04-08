Virginia Tech's Mike Young says entering draft 'right move' for Keve Aluma

"He's a really good player, a very serious basketball player with professional aspirations, whenever that might be," Young said. "We talked about [entering the draft] a little bit back in February. I think I suggested it to him. … We tabled it until the end of the year."

Early-entry candidates such as Aluma have until May 30 to apply for this year's draft. The deadline is one month later than last year.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to explore my options and enter my name for the 2021 NBA draft while still maintaining my eligibility as a Hokie," Aluma, 22, tweeted.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is not until July 19. So it could be quite some time before Aluma makes a decision — and before Young knows if his best player will be returning.

"That's not ideal," Young said. "But this is for his benefit. Whatever comes from it, this is for Keve. And he's earned this opportunity.

"Rest assured, I'm not going to be sitting here in July without a spot for Keve Aluma if he chooses to come back."

The NBA combine won't be held until June 21-27.

The two-round draft won't be held until July 29.