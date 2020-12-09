Virginia Tech's Mike Young says Penn State 'flattened our nose'

The Hokies trailed by 19 points at halftime and by as many as 29 points in the second half.

"We talked about it. … If this game is an AAU game, up and down, and quick shots, poor ball-handling, that is not going to bode well for our team," Young said. "This has got to be longer possessions, hitting one and two sides of the floor each time, playing through Keve [Aluma] in the post. We didn't have that.

"Everything they throw in the air seems like it's going in the hole. But that's not the basketball gods. That's Virginia Tech's defense. We weren't nearly as good on that end as I've come to expect."

Junior guard Izaiah Brockingham had a career-high 24 points for Penn State, which shot 50% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).

"We were letting them shoot right in our face," Tech point guard Wabissa Bede said. "A lot of those 3s weren't contested."

Tech shot 37% from the field. The Hokies were 6 of 22 (27.3%) from 3-point range.

"They crawled right up under us," Young said of the Penn State defense. "Our shot selection was not very good at all. I'm shocked.