Forward Justyn Mutts of Virginia Tech will get the chance to impress NBA scouts at the 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational, which will be held next week at Churchland High School in Portsmouth.

Sixty-four NBA hopefuls will be divided into eight teams for the four-day tournament, which is for players who are not considered locks to be drafted.

Mutts averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals this year. It was his final year of eligibility.

The tournament also announced that VMI graduate transfer Jake Stephens of Chattanooga will be heading to Portsmouth.

Other players of note who will be in the tournament include Liberty's Darius McGhee; North Carolina's Pete Nance; San Diego State's Nathan Mensah; Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton; Clemson's Hunter Tyson; Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby; Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski; and N.C. State's Jarkel Joiner.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa adds transfer

Virginia announced Friday that guard Paris Clark plans to transfer from Arizona to UVa.

Clark averaged 3.8 points and 13.2 minutes in 24 games as a freshman this year.

She was a 2022 McDonald's All-American as a high school senior at Long Island Lutheran High School. She was named the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year. She averaged 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.0 steals in her high school career. She was rated the No. 21 high school senior in the nation in her graduating class by ESPN.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 UVa 19, No. 10 UNC 12

Payton Cormier had five goals to lead the Cavaliers (8-2, 2-1 ACC) past the Tar Heels (7-4, 1-2) on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

BASEBALL

High Point 12, Radford 7

Patrick Matthews had three hits and two RBIs on Thursday night to lead the visiting Panthers (8-21, 2-8 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-23, 0-7).

Bannon Brazell had two hits and scored once for Radford.