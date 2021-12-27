Virginia Tech's new starting QB Connor Blumrick hopes Pinstripe Bowl is his moment to shine

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick was stunned when he learned that Braxton Burmeister was transferring.

Blumrick found out from interim coach J.C. Price in a team meeting about a week before the Hokies left for New York.

The two had become friendly away from the football facility — Blumrick enrolled at midyear as a transfer out of Texas A&M — and they hung out, but Burmeister never mentioned that he was thinking about entering the transfer portal.

Tech was already halfway through their preparations for the Pinstripe Bowl at the time of the announcement.

“I think at the end of the day, probably doing what was best for himself,” Blumrick said. “I mean, I transferred…no shame on that.”

But Blumrick’s next thought was about what came next.

“I was kind of caught off guard, but at the same time, it was like, OK, this is my opportunity to go,” Blumrick said.

Blumrick will get his first career start on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium against Maryland, a moment he thought was acknowledged looked increasingly unlikely as he wrapped up his fifth year in the collegiate ranks.

“We went out and we practiced that day (Burmeister transferred), and everyone was kind of looking at me that day like, all right,” Blumrick said. “It’s your time. Nut up or shut up.”

Through the wringer

Blumrick has paid a price to get to this moment.

The dislocated kneecap he suffered in Week 5 against Notre Dame was a disheartening turn of events since it happened to what he described as his “good knee.”

As a sophomore at Pearland High School in Texas, he suffered a torn ACL in his left leg. He suffered a lisfranc injury on the same leg three plays into his senior year.

“I didn’t get blown up or anything, just got tackled weird,” Blumrick said. “My foot twisted wrong and I tore some ligaments in there. It's the ligaments that hold your metatarsal (bones) together. Every time I was stepping my metatarsals would spread out and collapse."

It was such an odd sensation that he initially thought his cleat had ripped. It wasn’t until he walked off the field against Clear Springs that he realized something was seriously wrong.

He described the subsequent surgeries and rehab as “brutal.”

"I've done the knees and messed up my shoulder a few times, but the foot was the worst,” Blumrick said. “...I couldn't walk for 12-13 weeks.”

He still wasn’t 100% when he enrolled early at Texas A&M, which contributed to him redshirting and falling behind the team’s other quarterbacks.

When he came to Tech after spending two seasons working at other positions — he played running back, tight end and was a key contributor on special teams — he didn’t have any expectations about playing time.

That remained true all the way through the final weeks of the regular season once he came back from that dislocated knee cap.

Blumrick initially thought the injury would sideline him for the rest of the season, but the MRI results told a different story. The injury didn’t require surgery and the trainers thought he could make it back in 4-6 weeks once the swelling went down. He powered through the rehab and was back in uniform when the Hokies hosted Duke on Nov. 13.

He played a career-high 42 snaps against Miami a week later.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but it’s kind of just that’s what football is,” Blumrick said. “You’ve got to be ready when your number is called. You have 60 other dudes that are counting on you. You kind of have to. It’s just something you’ve got to do.”

Blumrick’s job on Wednesday will be to prove he’s more of a complete quarterback. Of those 42 snaps against Miami, only 11 were pass attempts and he’s only attempted 16 passes on the season for 42 yards.

He’s seen the concern on social media about Tech’s ability to throw the ball against a Maryland team giving up 258.1 passing yards per game (No. 108 out of 130 FBS teams) and is hoping he can dispel them.

Tech will be without at least two starting receivers in the game — Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson — and the status of Da’Wain Lofton, who missed Sunday’s practice, is unclear. Kaleb Smith, the most experienced remaining receiver, is dealing with a left leg injury that could limit him as well.

But none of that is going to dampen Blumrick’s outlook for the offense.

“We’ve had two weeks of practice now,” Blumrick said. “We’ve been throwing it. We’re going to throw it. I’m very confident in our young receivers that are going to be out there on Wednesday.”

Hello Santa

Virginia Tech coaches and players consistently praise Blumrick’s physical run style and the way he throws himself into contact to get extra yardage. Price said it gave the Hokies a “shot in the arm” the last two weeks of the season as the offense showed modest overall improvement.

One other area that Price keyed on this week was Blumrick’s unflappable presence.

"Nothing bothers that guy,” Price said. “His love for life and he's such a free spirit. He's totally embraced this thing.”

The Hokies are a team in transition with new coach Brent Pry bringing in an all new coaching staff after the bowl game with the exception of Price. It could have been an awkward time for the team, but players like Blumrick have helped ease the tension.

Blumrick had the team in stitches by arriving at Tech's last practice of the season in Blacksburg wearing a Santa onesie given to him by his mother in a holiday care package.

It was not something Price was expecting.

"Just trying to spread the Christmas cheer,” Blumrick said, with a smile.

Blumrick’s teammates have enjoyed his unique approach, one the quarterback feels is important given the high pressure environment of college athletics.

“I feel like I try to do that every day, bring a good energy, good mood,” Blumrick said. “I'm kind of more relaxed than just being uptight all the time."

Blumrick will “flip” the switch this weekend from that nonchalant approach and bring the right attitude to Tech’s starting lineup to ensure the job gets done.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Blumrick said. “I’ve waited a long time for this…I hope I go out and do well for my team.”

