Virginia Tech's Norell Pollard completes his transformation into standout FBS defensive tackle

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente doesn’t have a hard time tracing Norell Pollard’s improvement.
The third-year sophomore was the team’s highest rated defender (78.1) in a 17-10 win over North Carolina on Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus.
It was also his highest rated game of Pollard’s career.
The defensive tackle had two tackles (one solo), two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. The pass breakup came in the fourth quarter after Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister threw an interception.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell tried to hit Josh Downs over the middle two play later, but Pollard got his hand on the ball and linebacker Dax Hollifield made a diving interception on the play.
Fuente came into the season expecting that kind of play from Pollard having watched him transform from a 231-pound high school senior at Wekiva High School in Florida to a 282-pound starting defensive tackle in the ACC.
“He’s one of our best workers,” Fuente said. “This is a guy that just trains so hard and brings so much energy in the weight room and in the offseason to other players. It’s bled over to the practice field as well. He’s very serious about what we are doing out there.”
Pollard said he feels like a completely different player than he was a year ago. He’s put on 20 pounds in the last year and the increased weight and muscle mass has given him an edge.
Last year, he had 30 tackles (13 solo) with 4.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
“It’s a big difference, because when I was a freshman, it was more finesse, more … I still held my own, but I always knew there was a point I could get to like where I’m at right now, 280, where it’s going to be hard for people to block me and hold me and all that,” Pollard said. “I just feel like it makes me a better player at the end of the day.”
He even blew past the 272-pound weight goal that Tech’s strength and conditioning staff set for him this season. In addition to the countless hours working out, he credited an improved diet for helping him get where he needed to be.
“I just ate right,” Pollard said. “My girl, shoutout to my girl [Annabelle], because she cooks for me too. Just cooking, eating the right things, not necessarily takeout. But just home-cooked meals, big portions, just shakes, all that. Just buying in to getting my weight where it needs to be at.”
Pollard’s transformation didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates.
“Norell Pollard, he’s definitely to me, he’s giving me Ricky Walker-type vibes the way he’s matured from being a true freshman,” Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said after Friday’s game.
Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith offered him high praise as well.
“Doing one-on-ones versus Norell Pollard is like something I’ve never really been through before, because he’s a guy who can hit you with a spin move, hit you with a shimmy and then the long arm,” Smith said.
Pollard was pleased with his own performance, but he was more excited about Tech’s overall defensive effort against North Carolina.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Hokies combined for 16 total pressures (five sacks, four quarterback hits and seven quarterback hurries) on 63 defensive snaps. Pollard hopes that the Week 1 win is just a sign of things to come.
“I just felt like it’s so many plays everywhere, you couldn’t account for all of them,” Pollard said. “I just felt like, that’s how our defense is supposed to play, just big plays, just everybody on the court.”