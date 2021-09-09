Virginia Tech's Norell Pollard completes his transformation into standout FBS defensive tackle

Pollard said he feels like a completely different player than he was a year ago. He’s put on 20 pounds in the last year and the increased weight and muscle mass has given him an edge.

Last year, he had 30 tackles (13 solo) with 4.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

“It’s a big difference, because when I was a freshman, it was more finesse, more … I still held my own, but I always knew there was a point I could get to like where I’m at right now, 280, where it’s going to be hard for people to block me and hold me and all that,” Pollard said. “I just feel like it makes me a better player at the end of the day.”

He even blew past the 272-pound weight goal that Tech’s strength and conditioning staff set for him this season. In addition to the countless hours working out, he credited an improved diet for helping him get where he needed to be.

“I just ate right,” Pollard said. “My girl, shoutout to my girl [Annabelle], because she cooks for me too. Just cooking, eating the right things, not necessarily takeout. But just home-cooked meals, big portions, just shakes, all that. Just buying in to getting my weight where it needs to be at.”

Pollard’s transformation didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates.