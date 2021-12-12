Virginia Tech's offensive woes continue in loss at Dayton

"With [Justyn] Mutts and [Keve] Aluma, [and] guys on the perimeter that can really shoot the ball, that's quite frustrating, quite perplexing.

"We'll get it squared away."

Tech shot only 33.9% from the field in its loss to Memphis and 40.7% in its loss to Xavier. The Hokies shot 38.3% in their win at Maryland. Tech shot 41.1% in a loss to Wake Forest.

"We've got to get confidence," said Aluma, who had 14 points Sunday. "I haven't knocked down too many shots. But I think just getting confidence [will help]."

Tech made just 21 of its 55 shots Sunday.

"When things were bad, we were on our heels and shots were difficult to come by," Young said. "I thought we got to a point in both halves where we were getting the ball exactly where we wanted to get the ball and we looked like Virginia Tech. But they ran us off of some things. Got to cut sharper. The ball's got to be delivered more in a timely fashion."

Dayton (7-4), which upset Kansas last month, won for the sixth time in its last seven games. The Flyers led the entire second half.