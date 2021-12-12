Virginia Tech's offensive woes continue in loss at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — For the fifth time in the past six games, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team had a poor shooting performance Sunday.
And for the fourth time in the last six games, the Hokies walked off the court with a loss.
Dayton held Virginia Tech to a season-low points total in a 62-57 win in front of more than 13,000 fans at University of Dayton Arena.
The Hokies (7-4), who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, shot just 38.2% from the field in the game.
Tech has shot better than 41.1% from the field in just one of the past six games — last Wednesday's rout of Cornell (54%). The 93-60 win over Cornell also was the only one of those six games in which Tech scored more than 62 points.
"I'm watching a lot of film trying to get it ironed out," Tech coach Mike Young said of the shooting woes of late. "I'm battling with it. We're battling with it. We've got good players. … We'll get it where we need it."
Is it a head-scratcher to Young that his team has been struggling offensively of late?
"Yeah, it really is," Young said. "If that's my biggest concern here through 11 games, I'll rest easy. But time's wasting. We've got to get this thing figured out.
"With [Justyn] Mutts and [Keve] Aluma, [and] guys on the perimeter that can really shoot the ball, that's quite frustrating, quite perplexing.
"We'll get it squared away."
Tech shot only 33.9% from the field in its loss to Memphis and 40.7% in its loss to Xavier. The Hokies shot 38.3% in their win at Maryland. Tech shot 41.1% in a loss to Wake Forest.
"We've got to get confidence," said Aluma, who had 14 points Sunday. "I haven't knocked down too many shots. But I think just getting confidence [will help]."
Tech made just 21 of its 55 shots Sunday.
"When things were bad, we were on our heels and shots were difficult to come by," Young said. "I thought we got to a point in both halves where we were getting the ball exactly where we wanted to get the ball and we looked like Virginia Tech. But they ran us off of some things. Got to cut sharper. The ball's got to be delivered more in a timely fashion."
Dayton (7-4), which upset Kansas last month, won for the sixth time in its last seven games. The Flyers led the entire second half.
"They were just pressuring us and it kind of took us out of of our offense a little bit, kind of knocked off our timing," said Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 14 points.
This was the first of Tech's two games this week against Atlantic 10 competition. Tech will face St. Bonaventure on Friday in Charlotte.
"We've got some things to work on with our offense [in practice]," Young said. "The motion offense has come light years here in the last two, three weeks, but too much standing, not enough ball reversals. … Those are all concerns when you see a team like Dayton that gets into you and makes life hard.
"So we've got plenty to work on. … We're a little dull."
Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne was 1 of 10 from the field Sunday.
"Seven, eight of those were perfect looks for him," Young said.
Aluma was 7 of 15 from the field.
"Once again I kind of missed little knick-knack stuff right around the basket," Aluma said.
Mutts, who played just 26 minutes because of foul trouble, was 3 of 9 from the field.
Tech made a season-low six 3-pointers and shot a season-low 27.3% from 3-point range.
"They've got some length and they fly around," Young said of the Flyers. "But we had shots from guys that we want taking shots and just didn't get them in the bottom of the hole. We need to make those shots on the road."
Alleyne and Mutts were each 0 of 4 from 3-point range. Cattoor was 2 of 6 from that distance, while Aluma was 0 of 2.
Dayton's pressure defense gave Tech trouble. The Hokies had more turnovers (13) than assists (11).
"We had to be disruptive and I thought our guys did a good job of trying to do that," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "[The press] kind of took them out of their comfort zone in terms of what they like to do. I thought it was disruptive and effective even when we didn't get turnovers."
R.J Blakney had 19 points, five 3-pointers and three steals for Dayton.
Dayton went on a 10-0 run to grab a 10-2 lead with 12:38 left in the first half. Tech was 1 of 8 from the field with four turnovers at that point.
The lead grew to 19-9 with 5:37 left in the half.
The Flyers led 29-22 at halftime. Tech shot just 33.3% from the field in the first half.
Dayton increased its lead to 41-26 with 16:46 left.
"A bad start to both halves," Young said. "We've got to get better there."
Down 47-29, Tech went on a 12-1 run to cut the lead to 48-41 with 9:12 left.
Trailing 52-41, Tech scored six straight points to cut the lead to 52-47 with 5:45 left.
After Mustapha Amzil made two free throws for Dayton, Cattoor made a layup to cut the lead to 54-49 with 3:41 left.
Tech could have whittled the lead even more, but Alleyne missed a jumper and a 3-pointer.
Blakney then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 57-49.
After Cattoor and Storm Murphy each missed a 3-pointer, Amzil made a layup with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 59-49 with 1:01 to go.