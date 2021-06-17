Virginia Tech's Pouch 5th in 200 breaststroke at Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch finished fifth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Thursday night.
Pouch had a time of 2 minutes, 10.35 seconds in the eight-man final.
Nic Fink won the race (2:07.55) to clinch a Tokyo Olympics berth, with Andrew Wilson taking second (2:08.32) to become a safe bet for a Tokyo berth as well. Wilson, a former Emory swimmer, took second in the 100 breaststroke earlier in the week. Wilson will be the first current or former NCAA Division III swimmer to ever make the Olympics.
UVa’s Kate Douglass finished seventh overall in the 100 freestyle semifinals (54.14) Thursday night to advance to Friday’s eight-woman final. Simone Manuel, who won gold in that event at the 2016 Olympics, finished ninth overall and will not move on to the final.
Douglass had finished eighth in the 100 freestyle prelims Thursday morning (54.62) to advance to the 16-woman semis.
Caeleb Dressler, a 2016 Olympic medalist, won the men’s 100 freestyle final (47.39) Thursday night. Zach Apple was second (47.72).
Bobby Finke of the University of Florida won the men’s 800 freestyle final (7:48.22), with Michael Brinegar of Indiana University second (7:49.94).
Hali Flickinger won the women’s 200 butterfly final (2:05.85), with Stanford recruit Regan Smith second (2:06.99)
UVa’s Ella Nelson was second in the 200 breaststroke prelims (2:25.35) on Thursday morning, with UVa’s Anna Keating ninth (2:28.65). They advanced to the 16-woman semis.
Carroll County graduate Forest Webb of Virginia Tech was 30th in the men’s 200 backstroke prelims (2:02.20), with UVa’s Sean Conway 32nd (2:02.28). Neither made the 16-man semis.
Patrick Henry graduate Noah Bowers of North Carolina State was 24th in the 200 individual medley prelims (2:02.19), with Conway 34th (2:03.25). They did not make the 16-man semis.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won the 1,500 freestyle final (15:40.40) Wednesday night for her second title of the night.