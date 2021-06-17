Virginia Tech's Pouch 5th in 200 breaststroke at Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch finished fifth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Thursday night.

Pouch had a time of 2 minutes, 10.35 seconds in the eight-man final.

Nic Fink won the race (2:07.55) to clinch a Tokyo Olympics berth, with Andrew Wilson taking second (2:08.32) to become a safe bet for a Tokyo berth as well. Wilson, a former Emory swimmer, took second in the 100 breaststroke earlier in the week. Wilson will be the first current or former NCAA Division III swimmer to ever make the Olympics.

UVa’s Kate Douglass finished seventh overall in the 100 freestyle semifinals (54.14) Thursday night to advance to Friday’s eight-woman final. Simone Manuel, who won gold in that event at the 2016 Olympics, finished ninth overall and will not move on to the final.

Douglass had finished eighth in the 100 freestyle prelims Thursday morning (54.62) to advance to the 16-woman semis.

Caeleb Dressler, a 2016 Olympic medalist, won the men’s 100 freestyle final (47.39) Thursday night. Zach Apple was second (47.72).

Bobby Finke of the University of Florida won the men’s 800 freestyle final (7:48.22), with Michael Brinegar of Indiana University second (7:49.94).