 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech's projected scholarship chart coming out of 2021 early signing day
0 comments

Virginia Tech's projected scholarship chart coming out of 2021 early signing day

{{featured_button_text}}
111420-roavtfootball

Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston (center) punches through a gap made by offensive linemen Austin Cannon (left) and Christian Darrisaw (right) in the second half last week against Miami.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The roster Virginia Tech will have to work with for next season is starting to take shape. 

The Hokies lost three more players — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson — to the transfer portal this week while multiple seniors have started making decisions about next season. 

The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The still has 15 seniors left that could decide to return for the 2021, but running back Khalil Herbert, safety Divine Deablo, defensive end Justus Reed and punter Oscar Bradburn have also decided to leave. 

All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 96 scholarship players as of Dec. 17. 

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 15

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Incoming Freshmen: 25

Scholarship players for 2020: 96

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman 
 QB (3) Braxton Burmeister (RS) Knox Kadum (RS)Tahj Bullock
 RB (12)Jalen HolstonTerius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan BrunsonChance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
 WR (12)Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan WrightJaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
 TE (6) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried PeneJared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
 OL (14)Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian DarrisawLuke Tenuta (RS)Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden MooreBryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
 DE (12)Emmanuel Belmar (RS)Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson 
 DT (7)DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi 
 LB (8)Rayshard AshbyDax HollifieldAlan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
 CB (10)Devin Taylor (GRAD)Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian StrongD.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
 S (9) Tyree Rogers (RS)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta JenkinsJalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
 K (2)Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo    
 P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley    
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert