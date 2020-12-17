Virginia Tech's projected scholarship chart coming out of 2021 early signing day

BLACKSBURG — The roster Virginia Tech will have to work with for next season is starting to take shape.
The Hokies lost three more players — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson — to the transfer portal this week while multiple seniors have started making decisions about next season.
The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The still has 15 seniors left that could decide to return for the 2021, but running back Khalil Herbert, safety Divine Deablo, defensive end Justus Reed and punter Oscar Bradburn have also decided to leave.
All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 96 scholarship players as of Dec. 17.
Here's an updated look at the chart...
Seniors: 15
Juniors: 20
Sophomores: 14
Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)
Incoming Freshmen: 25
Scholarship players for 2020: 96
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Incoming Freshman
|QB (3)
|Braxton Burmeister (RS)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|Tahj Bullock
|RB (12)
|Jalen Holston
|Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)
|Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
|WR (12)
|Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan Wright
|Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
|TE (6)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
|OL (14)
|Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian Darrisaw
|Luke Tenuta (RS)
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
|Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
|DE (12)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS)
|Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
|DT (7)
|DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Desmond Mamudi
|LB (8)
|Rayshard Ashby
|Dax Hollifield
|Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS)
|Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
|CB (10)
|Devin Taylor (GRAD)
|Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
|S (9)
|Tyree Rogers (RS)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
|Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
|K (2)
|Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo
|P/LS (1)
|Oscar Shadley
