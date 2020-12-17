Virginia Tech's projected scholarship chart coming out of 2021 early signing day

BLACKSBURG — The roster Virginia Tech will have to work with for next season is starting to take shape.

The Hokies lost three more players — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson — to the transfer portal this week while multiple seniors have started making decisions about next season.

The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The still has 15 seniors left that could decide to return for the 2021, but running back Khalil Herbert, safety Divine Deablo, defensive end Justus Reed and punter Oscar Bradburn have also decided to leave.

All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 96 scholarship players as of Dec. 17.

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 15

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Incoming Freshmen: 25