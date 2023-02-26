DURHAM, N.C. — Last month, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Duke at Cassell Coliseum.

But Saturday night's rematch was on the road. And Virginia Tech is not a good road team this season.

The Hokies' road woes continued Saturday with an 81-65 loss to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"They really got after us defensively," Hokies coach Mike Young said of the Blue Devils after the game.

Virginia Tech (16-13, 6-12 ACC) fell to 1-9 in foes' arenas.

Young, whose team visits Louisville on Tuesday, isn't sure why Tech has struggled so much on the road this season.

"I don't know the answer to that," Young said. "You've got to be able to go on the road and win. You have to be able to do it in any league. And we have certainly had our struggles. And that will be a burden on me as we move along.

"Not good enough."

The Hokies lost at Duke (21-8, 12-6) for the 10th straight time.

Duke had lost the past two meetings in the series.

In the Hokies' 82-67 win over Duke in the ACC Tournament title game last March, Tech guard Hunter Cattoor had 31 points and seven 3-pointers. He was named the tournament most valuable player.

In the Hokies' 78-75 win over Duke last month, Cattoor had 15 points and five 3-pointers.

So Duke coach Jon Scheyer and his team were determined to keep Cattoor in check this time.

Cattoor was just 2 of 4 from the field Saturday, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range — his fewest 3-point attempts in a game this season. He was held to six points.

"I think Jon said, 'You know what? Somebody else is going to beat the Blue Devils tonight.’ And we didn't have that person," Young said. "They did a good job with him."

Scheyer was pleased with the job freshman guard Tyrese Proctor did of guarding Cattoor and chasing him around the court.

"[Proctor] wanted that matchup," Scheyer said. "The last two times we played them, we lost. And [Cattoor is] probably the biggest reason. When he's going, … he had five 3s against us last time, … but also it opens up so much more for their group. So his baskets are worth more. … So that was a huge point of emphasis for our defense.

"They run a lot of misdirection. [Proctor] stayed right with him. … It's hard with Cattoor, the focus when he doesn't have the ball. … Mostly it's when a guy gets it, that's when they're the biggest threat. With Cattoor, when he doesn't have it, that's when he's the biggest threat. And so Tyrese just stayed locked in. Our bigs being able to switch was [also] a big deal."

The Hokies shot 57.1% from the field in the first meeting but just 40.4% from the field in the rematch — and four of Tech's baskets Saturday came in the meaningless final three minutes.

"Such pressure," Young said of the Duke defense. "Defensively, you want to disrupt other people's route and timing. And you do that with … ball pressure. You do that with topping actions where you're on top of it, not going to let the cutter get to the action. And some of our stuff requires that.

"We couldn't get anything in transition."

Scheyer said his team was "really disruptive" on defense.

"We haven't been a big team that pressures this year, but I thought our pressure ramped up, … when you impact the ball and just have active hands and make it hard for them to run their offense," he said.

Grant Basile had 15 points for Tech but was just 5 of 10 from the field. Sean Pedulla had 12 points but was 5 of 14 from the field. Justyn Mutts had 11 points but was 5 of 11 from the field. Rodney Rice also had 11 points.

"They've got some big guys around the rim — very long," Rice said. "So it was difficult to hit close shots, create space at times."

Duke center Dereck Lively II, a 7-foot-1 freshman, had three of his team's six blocks.

"He had three blocked shots, but the amount of shots he alters is way more than that," Scheyer said.

Duke was also impressive on offense, shooting 56.6% from the field.

"[We wanted to do] much the same things we've done [on defense] the last two times we've played them — go under some things, get body on a body, different pieces, but … they caught us on all that," Young said. "They were sharp and hit their spots."

Duke scored 42 points in the paint. Forward Mark Mitchell had 17 points and was 6 of 8 from the field. Lively had 13 points and was 6 of 6 from the field. Center Kyle Filipowski had 12 points.

In the first meeting, Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach was just 3 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range. But he had 19 points and 11 assists Saturday.

"We handled some things defensively in Game 1, when Jeremy wasn't shooting the ball great," Young said. "It gave us the opportunity to get under some things so we could keep body on body with Kyle. And [Roach] wasn't going to let us do that [this time]. He … made a couple [3-pointers] and that's disruptive. He's a really good player."

Duke jumped to a 19-5 lead with 13:07 left in the first half. Duke was shooting 61.5% from the field at that point, while Tech was 2 of 10 from the field. Duke led the rest of the way.

"Jon had them ready to go," Young said. "They were sharp."

Leading 45-37 with 18:22 remaining, Duke went on a 16-0 run to build a 61-37 cushion with 13:34 left.

The Blue Devils, who are unbeaten at home this season, outrebounded Tech 37-26.

Rice, playing in only his third college game because of two injuries, saw 22 minutes of action off the bench for the Hokies. The freshman guard had three 3-pointers, two assists and two steals.

"I just let the game flow to me," he said. "This is only my third game. Been practicing more, getting more into rhythm, getting my feet under me. It still hasn't completely gotten there, but it's getting there."