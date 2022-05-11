Virginia Tech's Rochard, Lemley, D'Amour win ACC awards

As befitting the best softball team in the ACC, Virginia Tech scooped up three major ACC awards Wednesday.

Hokies ace Keely Rochard was named the ACC pitcher of the year for the second straight season, while Jefferson Forest High School graduate Emma Lemley was voted the ACC freshman of the year.

Pete D'Amour, who has steered the second-ranked Hokies (40-6, 21-2) to the ACC regular-season title and to the highest national ranking in their history, was named the ACC coach of the year for the second time.

Virginia Tech put 11 players on the All-ACC first, second or third team Wednesday — more than any other school.

The honors were voted upon by the league's coaches.

Rochard, a fifth-year senior who returned to Tech for her extra year of eligibility, became the first Hokie to win ACC pitcher of the year multiple times since Angela Tincher won it three straight times from 2006-08.

"Appreciating every moment that I've gotten on the field and every game that we've been able to play," Rochard said after practice this week. "I accomplished a lot mentally in being ready, competing every pitch and just enjoying every moment I get on the field with these girls."

This is the third straight time a Hokie has won the pitcher of the year award; former Tech ace Carrie Eberle was named pitcher of the year in 2019. There were no ACC honors in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rochard, one of 10 finalists for the USA Softball collegiate player of the year award, is 22-2 with a 1.76 era, 283 strikeouts and 47 walks in 171 innings. Rochard, who stymies hitters with her riseball, change-up and dropball, ranks fifth nationally in strikeouts.

"I'm mixing [pitches] a lot more. I feel a lot more comfortable with my other pitches, so I feel like I have a lot more to offer this year," she said. "My dropball's a lot better. I worked on the spin on my change-up."

Lemley's emergence as the team's No. 2 starter has lightened Rochard's workload this year, keeping Rochard fresh.

"I've always played a pretty big role on any team I've been on, so I don't think it came to me as that much pressure," Lemley said.

Lemley became the third Tech softball player to ever be named the ACC freshman of the year. She is 15-4 with a 1.64 ERA, 187 strikeouts and 36 walks in 111 innings.

"This is such a big level up in competition that I didn't know exactly what to expect," she said. "But after I think the first few games, I kind of set clear expectations for myself. I think I've been meeting them all right."

Lemley is tied for second nationally with an average of 11.8 strikeouts per seven innings. She ranks 15th nationally with an average of 3.97 hits allowed per seven innings.

"In the fall, we worked a lot on perfecting my riseball — hitting different spots — and then trying to work on a change-up a little bit more," she said.

D'Amour, whose team will play in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday, has guided the Hokies to the ACC regular-season title for the second time in his four years in Blacksburg. The Hokies also won that title in 2019, when D'Amour was named ACC coach of the year for the first time.

"Winning the regular season to me is a big accomplishment," D'Amour said. "It's just as important as winning the [ACC] tournament.

"But we haven't dwelled on it too much. We've pretty much moved on."

Tech is ranked No. 2 in the country in both the USA Today coaches poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, as well as by Softball America and D1softball.com

The Hokies, who are No. 2 in the NCAA's RPI ratings, will no doubt host an NCAA regional next week for the first time. Tech has beaten ranked foes Northwestern, Missouri, Kentucky, Clemson, UCF, Florida State and Tennessee.

Rochard and Lemley were joined on the All-ACC first team by outfielder Emma Ritter and designated player Meredith Slaw. Lemley and Slaw were chosen as at-large picks.

Ritter is batting .414 with nine doubles, six homers, 36 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 45 runs scored. Ritter, who hit just .257 as a freshman last year, credits her mental approach to her success this year.

"Not putting so much emphasis on success and failure and focusing more on the team and not putting so much of my worth into my numbers," Ritter said. "In the long run, it's just a game. We're out there playing a sport that we love."

Slaw is batting .420 with eight homers and 35 RBIs.

"We hit constantly [in practice], so it's going to pay off," Slaw said. "The drills that we constantly do helped our foundation and the confidence to go into the batter's box."

The second team included second baseman Cameron Fagan (.379, four homers, 20 RBIs, 38 runs), catcher Mackenzie Lawter (.255, seven homers, 18 RBIs), outfielder Morgan Overaitis (.358, four homers, 18 RBIs) and third baseman Bre Peck (.317, 10 homers, 32 RBIs, 30 runs).

The third team included shortstop Kelsey Bennett (.304, five homers, 27 RBIs) and outfielders Darby Trull (.313, 22 runs) and Kelsey Brown (.286, 12 stolen bases).

Lemley and Peck also made the all-freshman team, as did Virginia third baseman Sarah Coon (.279, six homers, 32 RBIs).

Notre Dame's Karina Gaskins was named the ACC player of the year for the third time.

