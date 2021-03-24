Virginia Tech's secondary a snug fit for grad transfer safety Tae Daley

BLACKSBURG — One of Tae Daley’s pregame rituals at Northside High School was watching highlight videos of former Virginia Tech cornerback Kyle Fuller.
Fuller’s impressive career clued Daley into Tech’s long history of developing NFL-ready defensive backs, which made the ACC school an intriguing destination when the Vanderbilt safety entered the transfer portal back in September.
There was mutual interest between the parties with Tech’s former co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp, who spent a year as a Vanderbilt graduate assistant before coming back to Blacksburg, giving Daley’s work ethic and character a glowing recommendation.
Daley’s career with Virginia Tech is still in its early days, but he couldn’t be happier about how things unfolded in late December after he verbally committed to the Hokies.
“I'm at where I'm supposed to be,” Daley said.
Daley, who spoke to reporters for the first time on Wednesday, was one of four graduate transfers to enroll in January and quickly established himself as a leader on the defense during the team’s offseason workouts.
“He’s a dawg,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said, earlier this month. “I’m telling you. He’s wired different. And I’ve come to respect him a lot over the last couple weeks, months since spring semester started. He’s a dude. I’m excited to see what he does on the field. But vocally and just how he leads, it’s pretty incredible to see a guy coming in just a couple weeks and basically like take hold of the team. It’s pretty incredible, to be honest with you.”
While the coaching staff expected as much, Daley hasn’t gone out of his way to do anything differently than he normally does.
"For the most part, when I see something wrong, I don't have a problem calling it out,” Daley said. “I want someone to see if they see me doing something wrong, someone will call me on it so I can fix it. Like I told them before, we are all here for the same goal. We all trying to win."
Much of Daley’s focus has been on learning the new terminology and vocabulary of Tech’s defensive system while he settles in at his familiar boundary safety spot he played at Vanderbilt and played it well.
Daley had 108 tackles (74 solo) with six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 29 games (17 starts). He said his career highlight was coming up with a pair of interceptions against then No. 10 Florida in 2019.
The Commodores lost 56-0, but Daley did his best to keep the game close by picking Kyle Trask off twice. Both interceptions came inside Vanderbilt’s 30-yard line.
Tech coach Justin Fuente described Daley as someone who is “hungry to win”, and Daley would agree. He wants more moments like the one he experienced when Vanderbilt came through with a defensive stand in overtime back in 2018 to secure a 36-29 win over Ole Miss.