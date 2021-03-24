Virginia Tech's secondary a snug fit for grad transfer safety Tae Daley

While the coaching staff expected as much, Daley hasn’t gone out of his way to do anything differently than he normally does.

"For the most part, when I see something wrong, I don't have a problem calling it out,” Daley said. “I want someone to see if they see me doing something wrong, someone will call me on it so I can fix it. Like I told them before, we are all here for the same goal. We all trying to win."

Much of Daley’s focus has been on learning the new terminology and vocabulary of Tech’s defensive system while he settles in at his familiar boundary safety spot he played at Vanderbilt and played it well.

Daley had 108 tackles (74 solo) with six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 29 games (17 starts). He said his career highlight was coming up with a pair of interceptions against then No. 10 Florida in 2019.

The Commodores lost 56-0, but Daley did his best to keep the game close by picking Kyle Trask off twice. Both interceptions came inside Vanderbilt’s 30-yard line.