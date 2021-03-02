Virginia Tech's Sheppard, Kitley earn All-ACC honors

The most dynamic duo in ACC women's basketball earned all-conference honors Tuesday.
Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley both made the 10-woman All-ACC first team, which was chosen by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.
Sheppard and Kitley — the league's highest-scoring tandem — were the only set of teammates to be chosen by the panel for the first team. This is the first time Tech has ever put two players on the first team in the same year.
"It's tremendous for our program," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday in a phone interview.
Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, a native of Australia, made the eight-woman all-freshman team.
"Aisha Sheppard and Liz Kitley have been as consistent as any two players across the board, but the emergence of Georgia, … she's been the biggest reason for our turnaround," said Brooks, whose team has won six of its last seven games.
The Hokies, who will play Miami in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday, are 13-8 overall and finished seventh in the ACC with an 8-8 league mark.
Virginia Tech is on track for its first NCAA tournament berth in 15 years. ESPN's Charlie Creme still had Tech as a No. 9 seed in his latest "bracketology" Tuesday.
Sheppard, a senior guard, moved up to the first team after being named to the second team by the panel last year. She ranks second in the ACC with an average of 19.4 points.
"Last year, … she could have a spectacular game and then have a very mediocre game. This year [she's] more consistent," Brooks said.
"We actually ran more plays for her in the halfcourt setting, and she really adapted well to that, whereas last year a lot of her stuff was in transition. … This year she had to manufacture a lot of her looks, especially early while Georgia was struggling a little bit to adapt to the American game."
Sheppard leads the nation in 3-pointers (84), 3-pointers per game (4.0) and 3-point attempts (228).
"She's the best shooter that I've ever seen," Brooks said. "Everybody in the building knows she's going to shoot it, so they're going to contest it, they're going to get up on her, and she still comes through."
Sheppard will be a big concern for Miami coach Katie Meier on Thursday.
"You can guard her perfectly and … it's like, 'OK, I'm still going to show you how good I am,’" Meier said.
Kiltey, a sophomore center, is often double-teamed by enemy defenses. But she still ranks third in the ACC in scoring (18.6 ppg).
"She steps on the floor, she's being double-teamed," Brooks said. "She had to learn how to deal with that."
The 6-foot-5 Kitley ranks third in the league in rebounding (10.9 rpg).
"Liz this year really proved to me that she knows how to go and get rebounds and not just get the ones that come to her," Brooks said. "She has a great nose for the ball, where it's going to be."
Kitley, who was named the ACC freshman of the year last season, is tied for eighth nationally with a league-best 13 double-doubles.
"She's taken the biggest step from Year 1 to Year 2 … of any kid that I ever had," Brooks said. "We wanted to take her away from the basket some so she didn't have to endure a pounding the whole game. … We wanted to add some finesse to her game, and we did that. … She's blossomed with that."
Amoore ranks fourth in the ACC in assists (4.6 apg) and is tied for sixth in assist-turnover ratio.
"She can really get up and down the floor, distributes, can shoot it, can get into the lane," Brooks said.
"We didn't have very many nonconference games where she could get her feet wet, and then the ones that we did, it seemed like she was in foul trouble a lot. … So we start ACC play … and she's still trying to adapt.
"Early in the season, her defense was atrocious … because she was overthinking. And then all of a sudden, things started to click for her."
Amoore ranks third on the Hokies in scoring (11.2 ppg).
After being held to single digits in points in eight of her first 11 ACC games, Amoore has scored at least 13 points in four of the last five games.
"She's gotten a lot better for us on the offensive end," Brooks said.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, who averages a league-high 21.0 points for the regular-season champion Cardinals, was named the player of the year for the second straight season.
Georgia Tech's Nell Fortner was voted the coach of the year. She steered the Yellow Jackets to third place in only her second year at the school.
Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso was chosen the freshman of the year.