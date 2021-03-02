Virginia Tech's Sheppard, Kitley earn All-ACC honors

"She steps on the floor, she's being double-teamed," Brooks said. "She had to learn how to deal with that."

The 6-foot-5 Kitley ranks third in the league in rebounding (10.9 rpg).

"Liz this year really proved to me that she knows how to go and get rebounds and not just get the ones that come to her," Brooks said. "She has a great nose for the ball, where it's going to be."

Kitley, who was named the ACC freshman of the year last season, is tied for eighth nationally with a league-best 13 double-doubles.

"She's taken the biggest step from Year 1 to Year 2 … of any kid that I ever had," Brooks said. "We wanted to take her away from the basket some so she didn't have to endure a pounding the whole game. … We wanted to add some finesse to her game, and we did that. … She's blossomed with that."

Amoore ranks fourth in the ACC in assists (4.6 apg) and is tied for sixth in assist-turnover ratio.

"She can really get up and down the floor, distributes, can shoot it, can get into the lane," Brooks said.