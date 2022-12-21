Virginia Tech's signees at a glance

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech announced the signing of 29 recruits on Wednesday. Here is a capsule look at the class, in alphabetical order:

DE Jason Abbey

6-4, 225

Richmond, Virginia

Douglas S. Freeman High School

Note: Had 89 tackles, 16 TFLs and nine sacks as senior

OL Gabriel Arena

6-5, 285

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Bishop McDevitt High School

Note: Four-year starter who helped key 4A state title as senior

WR Marcell Baylor

6-0, 200

Radford, Virginia

Radford High School

Note: Made 18 touchdown receptions as senior

RB Jeremiah Coney

6-0, 195

Richmond, Virginia

Hermitage High School

Note: First-team VHSL All-Class 5A pick in 2021

LB Tavorian Copeland

6-3, 190

Appomattox, Virginia

Appomattox County High School

Note: Two-time VHSL Class 2 All-State selection

DB Antonio Cotman Jr.

6-2, 190

Richmond, Virginia

Life Christian Academy

Note: Supplied 41 tackles and 10 pass breakups as senior

QB Kyron Drones

6-2, 225

Pearland, Texas

Baylor University

Note: Played in five games for Bears as a reserve in 2022

WR Da’Quan Felton

6-5, 210

Portsmouth, Virginia

Norfolk State

Note: Led team in catches (39) and receiving yards (573) in 2022

DE Ishmael Findlayter

6-4, 240

Toronto, Canada

Clarkson Secondary School

Note: Named 2022 defensive player of the year in his league

WR Chance Fitzgerald

6-2, 190

Nashville, Tennessee

Nolensville High School

Note: Set school records for catches in a season (88) and career (198)

DB Cameron Fleming

6-0, 190

North Chesterfield, Virginia

Trinity Episcopal School

Note: Established school record with 11 career interceptions

OL Layth Ghannam

6-5, 275

Charleston, West Virginia

George Washington High School

Note: Recorded 78 pancake blocks as senior

WR Ayden Greene

6-2, 175

Knoxville, Tennessee

Powell High School

Note: Set school marks for receiving yards (1,127) and TD grabs (19) in 2022

OL Hannes Hammer

6-7, 275

Cologne, Germany

North Cross School

Note: Two-time first-team All-VISAA Blue Ridge District pick

WR Takye Heath

5-10, 165

Richmond, Virginia

Highland Springs High School

Note: Recorded 42 catches, 912 yards and 10 TDs as senior

WR Ali Jennings

6-2, 195

Richmond, Virginia

Old Dominion University

Note: Ranked third in nation with 106.6 receiving yards per game in 2022

DB Braylon Johnson

6-1, 165

Richmond, Virginia

Highland Springs High School

Note: Had 82 tackles and five INTs over past two seasons

DB Dante Lovett

6-0, 185

Landover, Maryland

DeMatha Catholic

Note: First-team all-conference honoree as junior and senior

RB Tralon Mitchell

6-1, 190

Middlesex, North Carolina

Southern Nash High School

Note: Ran for more 30 TDs and more than 2,500 yards his last two seasons

WR Jonathan Pennix

6-0, 175

Concord, Virginia

Appomattox County High School

Note: Earned all-state plaudits at RB three times and DB twice

DB Mose Phillips III

6-2, 190

Nashville, Tennessee

Cane Ridge High School

Note: Defensive MVP of 2022 Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic

LB Aycen Stevens

6-4, 225

Indianapolis, Indiana

Decatur Central

Note: Registered 160 career tackles; captain as junior and senior

DL Darian Varner

6-2, 280

Norfolk, Virginia

Temple University

Note: Tied for second in AAC with 0.75 sacks per game in 2022

DB Krystian Williams

6-0, 170

Richmond, Virginia

Collegiate School

Note: Named team MVP as junior and senior

OL Lance Williams

6-3, 295

Alcoa, Tennessee

Alcoa High School

Note: Allowed just one sack in his four-year career

DB Thomas Williams

5-11, 185

Greenville, South Carolina

Powdersville High School

Note: Two-time all-state selection at running back

QB William Watson III

5-11, 180

Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield Central High School

Note: Set school record with 7,847 career aerial yards

QB Dylan Wittke

6-1, 200

Buford, Georgia

Buford High School

Note: Helped lead team to 50-4 record and three state titles

LB Caleb Woodson

6-3, 205

Haymarket, Virginia

Battlefield High School

Note: Had 115 tackles, 20 TFLs and five sacks as senior

