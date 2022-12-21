Virginia Tech's signees at a glance

Virginia Tech announced the signing of 29 recruits on Wednesday. Here is a capsule look at the class, in alphabetical order:
DE Jason Abbey
6-4, 225
Richmond, Virginia
Douglas S. Freeman High School
Note: Had 89 tackles, 16 TFLs and nine sacks as senior
OL Gabriel Arena
6-5, 285
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Bishop McDevitt High School
Note: Four-year starter who helped key 4A state title as senior
WR Marcell Baylor
6-0, 200
Radford, Virginia
Radford High School
Note: Made 18 touchdown receptions as senior
RB Jeremiah Coney
6-0, 195
Richmond, Virginia
Hermitage High School
Note: First-team VHSL All-Class 5A pick in 2021
LB Tavorian Copeland
6-3, 190
Appomattox, Virginia
Appomattox County High School
Note: Two-time VHSL Class 2 All-State selection
DB Antonio Cotman Jr.
6-2, 190
Richmond, Virginia
Life Christian Academy
Note: Supplied 41 tackles and 10 pass breakups as senior
QB Kyron Drones
6-2, 225
Pearland, Texas
Baylor University
Note: Played in five games for Bears as a reserve in 2022
WR Da’Quan Felton
6-5, 210
Portsmouth, Virginia
Norfolk State
Note: Led team in catches (39) and receiving yards (573) in 2022
DE Ishmael Findlayter
6-4, 240
Toronto, Canada
Clarkson Secondary School
Note: Named 2022 defensive player of the year in his league
WR Chance Fitzgerald
6-2, 190
Nashville, Tennessee
Nolensville High School
Note: Set school records for catches in a season (88) and career (198)
DB Cameron Fleming
6-0, 190
North Chesterfield, Virginia
Trinity Episcopal School
Note: Established school record with 11 career interceptions
OL Layth Ghannam
6-5, 275
Charleston, West Virginia
George Washington High School
Note: Recorded 78 pancake blocks as senior
WR Ayden Greene
6-2, 175
Knoxville, Tennessee
Powell High School
Note: Set school marks for receiving yards (1,127) and TD grabs (19) in 2022
OL Hannes Hammer
6-7, 275
Cologne, Germany
North Cross School
Note: Two-time first-team All-VISAA Blue Ridge District pick
WR Takye Heath
5-10, 165
Richmond, Virginia
Highland Springs High School
Note: Recorded 42 catches, 912 yards and 10 TDs as senior
WR Ali Jennings
6-2, 195
Richmond, Virginia
Old Dominion University
Note: Ranked third in nation with 106.6 receiving yards per game in 2022
DB Braylon Johnson
6-1, 165
Richmond, Virginia
Highland Springs High School
Note: Had 82 tackles and five INTs over past two seasons
DB Dante Lovett
6-0, 185
Landover, Maryland
DeMatha Catholic
Note: First-team all-conference honoree as junior and senior
RB Tralon Mitchell
6-1, 190
Middlesex, North Carolina
Southern Nash High School
Note: Ran for more 30 TDs and more than 2,500 yards his last two seasons
WR Jonathan Pennix
6-0, 175
Concord, Virginia
Appomattox County High School
Note: Earned all-state plaudits at RB three times and DB twice
DB Mose Phillips III
6-2, 190
Nashville, Tennessee
Cane Ridge High School
Note: Defensive MVP of 2022 Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic
LB Aycen Stevens
6-4, 225
Indianapolis, Indiana
Decatur Central
Note: Registered 160 career tackles; captain as junior and senior
DL Darian Varner
6-2, 280
Norfolk, Virginia
Temple University
Note: Tied for second in AAC with 0.75 sacks per game in 2022
DB Krystian Williams
6-0, 170
Richmond, Virginia
Collegiate School
Note: Named team MVP as junior and senior
OL Lance Williams
6-3, 295
Alcoa, Tennessee
Alcoa High School
Note: Allowed just one sack in his four-year career
DB Thomas Williams
5-11, 185
Greenville, South Carolina
Powdersville High School
Note: Two-time all-state selection at running back
QB William Watson III
5-11, 180
Springfield, Massachusetts
Springfield Central High School
Note: Set school record with 7,847 career aerial yards
QB Dylan Wittke
6-1, 200
Buford, Georgia
Buford High School
Note: Helped lead team to 50-4 record and three state titles
LB Caleb Woodson
6-3, 205
Haymarket, Virginia
Battlefield High School
Note: Had 115 tackles, 20 TFLs and five sacks as senior