Virginia Tech's Szefc named ACC baseball coach of the year

Back in February, Virginia Tech was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division in the ACC baseball coaches' preseason poll.

But the Hokies not only captured the Coastal crown for the first time but also earned the top seed in the ACC tournament. They won a school-record 19 ACC games and emerged as a national power.

No wonder Virginia Tech's John Szefc was named the ACC coach of the year by his peers Monday.

"We didn't really know [in February] how we were going to be," Szefc said Monday in a phone interview. "I knew we had a pretty focused-type group and I knew we had some good experience coming back, but I couldn't have told you were going to be as successful as we've been."

Seven members of the Hokies (40-11, 19-9) made either the All-ACC first, second or third team Monday.

"The building process for the last four years, it's been a lot of up and downs," said Szefc, who is in his fifth season at Tech. "We went through COVID. … We started strong last year and finished poorly, had a lot of injuries.

"To be able to come out of all that and have a successful run like this with a bunch of guys that you like to be around, it's been a really enjoyable year."

Last week, Tech's Pete D'Amour earned ACC softball coach of the year honors. So with Szefc's award Monday, Virginia Tech became the first school to sweep ACC baseball and softball coach of the year honors since Georgia Tech in 2005.

Szefc became the first Virginia Tech baseball coach to earn ACC coach of the year honors.

"[The players] have been very good at not letting [whatever happened] yesterday roll into today," said Szefc, whose team will play Clemson in the ACC tournament Thursday. "They just keep kind of coming for nine innings; we have quite a few come-from-behind wins.

"You're dealing with a bunch of guys that are very even-keeled guys. … It'll make them very good professionals when they play pro ball."

The Hokies, who rose to No. 2 in the Top 25 polls Monday, are heading for their first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years. Tech is a safe bet to host an NCAA regional and, should they win that regional, a Super Regional as well. The team has won 30 of its last 35 games.

"This group is really, really good at dealing with the … failure part of the game," Szefc said. "They can deal with a bad at-bat or a bad inning … and … they move on from it really quick."

Tech was represented on the All-ACC first team by center fielder Gavin Cross, left fielder Jack Hurley, shortstop Tanner Schobel and pitcher Drue Hackenberg. This is the first time Tech has had at least four first-team all-conference picks since 2003, when the school was in the Big East.

Cross, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick in July, is batting .319 with 13 homers, 38 RBIs and 60 runs scored. He is tied for the league lead in triples (five).

"He's probably the epitome of what our team is. He kind of shows up, comes to work every day and if he doesn't feel 100%, you wouldn't know," Szefc said.

Hurley is hitting .383 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and a league-best 23 doubles. He hit .251 as a freshman last year.

"Him playing and going through a lot of failure last year I think really helped prepare him for this year," Szefc said. "I don't know that I would have envisioned him being as successful as he's been this year so quick."

Schobel is batting .366 with 16 homers, 66 RBIs and 60 runs.

"He does things naturally that other people might have to try to do or have to be coached to do," Szefc said. "He can just do things your average other guy just can't do."

Hackenberg, a freshman who is 10-1, shares the ACC lead in wins and boasts the best ERA (2.44) in the league. Hackenberg, who throws 89-95 mph, has 78 strikeouts in 85 innings.

"It's a pretty stiff fastball," Szefc said. "It's got a lot of sink to it and he mixes that with a good slider."

Tech catcher Cade Hunter made the second team. He is batting .335 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs.

"I don't know what's been more important to us, his defense or his offense," Szefc said. "He handles a very good pitching staff.

"I'll regularly ask him during games, 'How does this guy's stuff look to you? … Do we need to maybe make a move?’"

The Hokies were represented on the third team by right fielder Nick Biddison and pitcher Griffin Green.

Biddison, a senior, is hitting .336 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

"He had kind of a tough summer [in the Cape Cod League]," Szefc said. "He had to work for everything. I think it kind of helped prepare him to kind of lead this group, and then I think it'll make him a much better pro when he signs in July."

Green is 7-2 with a 4.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings.

"He's similar to Hackenberg a little bit — a sinking fastball with a slider," Szefc said. "They both throw a ton of strikes."

Hackenberg and Tech third baseman Carson DeMartini (.333, 13 homers, 39 RBIs) made the all-freshman team.

Virginia was represented on the first team by third baseman Jake Gelof (.376, 19 homers, 74 RBIs, 61 runs) and outfielder Alex Tappen (.350, 13 homers, 70 RBIs). This is the first time in five years that UVa has had two first-team picks.

UVa pitcher Brian Gursky (7-1, 3.32 ERA, 78 strikeouts) made the second team.

UVa shortstop Griff O'Ferrall (.324, two homers, 39 RBIs), 17 stolen bases) and outfielder Casey Saucke (.361, seven homers, 43 RBIs) made the all-freshman team.

