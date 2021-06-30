Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford enters transfer portal

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team is losing one of its top players.
Tyrece Radford has entered the transfer portal, a Tech spokesman said Wednesday.
Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) as a third-year sophomore last season, when he helped the Hokies (15-7, 9-4 ACC) make the NCAA Tournament. He started all 18 games that he played in; he was suspended for four games in the wake of an arrest. He earned All-ACC honorable mention.
He also ranked third on the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season. The small forward/off-guard tied for fourth in assists (37).
The news of Radford entering the portal comes as a surprise, not only because Radford was a starter but also because he entered the portal so long after the season's conclusion in March.
But Thursday is the NCAA deadline to enter the portal for athletes who want to transfer without having to sit out a year.
Radford becomes the third Hokie to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Reserve guard Jalen Cone entered the portal in March and opted to transfer to Northern Arizona. Backup guard Joe Bamisile also entered the portal in March; he decided to transfer to George Washington.
Radford's decision reduces the number of starters set to return next season to three — Keve Aluma, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts. It remains to be seen if Wabissa Bede will return for his extra year of eligibility.
Radford scored 18 points in Tech's loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament in March. He had 20 points in the team's ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina.
He scored 21 points in a win over South Florida and 20 points in a win over Wake Forest. He had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a victory over Duke. He had eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a win over Villanova. He tallied 15 points in a win over Clemson. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in a win over Miami.
Radford was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Radford and his attorney, Jimmy Turk, reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Under the plea agreement, Radford pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with the stipulation that he be found guilty.
Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended.
Radford, who has a Louisiana driver’s license, also had his driving privileges in Virginia revoked for 12 months — unless he gets a Virginia driver’s license, in which case his license will be restricted and he must have the ignition interlock device in his car.
Radford was also placed on probation for 12 months.
But Radford is due back in court on Aug. 9 for a revocation hearing concerning two charges, according to online court records. One of the charges would impose that suspended jail sentence. The offense date for both charges is May 3; the hearing had been continued in May. The complainants in the cases are the commonwealth and the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.
Radford signed with Tech when Buzz Williams was the coach. Radford had to sit out the 2018-19 season, which was Williams' final season at Tech, for academic reasons.
He made an impact as a redshirt freshman in the 2019-20 season, which was Mike Young's first year at the helm of the Hokies. Radford averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds that season, when he started 29 games. He had 55 assists and 31 steals.