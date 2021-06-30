Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford enters transfer portal

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team is losing one of its top players.

Tyrece Radford has entered the transfer portal, a Tech spokesman said Wednesday.

Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) as a third-year sophomore last season, when he helped the Hokies (15-7, 9-4 ACC) make the NCAA Tournament. He started all 18 games that he played in; he was suspended for four games in the wake of an arrest. He earned All-ACC honorable mention.

He also ranked third on the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season. The small forward/off-guard tied for fourth in assists (37).

The news of Radford entering the portal comes as a surprise, not only because Radford was a starter but also because he entered the portal so long after the season's conclusion in March.

But Thursday is the NCAA deadline to enter the portal for athletes who want to transfer without having to sit out a year.

Radford becomes the third Hokie to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Reserve guard Jalen Cone entered the portal in March and opted to transfer to Northern Arizona. Backup guard Joe Bamisile also entered the portal in March; he decided to transfer to George Washington.