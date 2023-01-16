Virginia Tech's Young expects Cattoor to play at UVa on Wednesday

Hunter Cattoor has worn sweats for the past four Virginia Tech men's basketball games, watching from the bench as his slumping team played without him.

It looks like that will not be the case on Wednesday.

Hokies coach Mike Young said Monday that he thinks Cattoor, who has been sidelined with a bruised elbow, will return to action in Wednesday's game at 10th-ranked Virginia.

The Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) are on a five-game losing streak. Cattoor, a starting guard, has been sidelined since suffering the elbow injury late in the second half of the first game in that skid — a Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College. Cattoor has missed losses to Wake Forest, Clemson, North Carolina State and Syracuse.

"[Monday] will be a big day. He [is seeing] the doctor here right now," Young said Monday on the ACC's weekly video conference. "Very good progress since coming back [last] Wednesday at Syracuse. We expect him up and running full-go [Monday] and play on Wednesday. I'll know more about that here shortly.

"We don't anticipate any issues heading forward into Charlottesville on Wednesday."

Cattoor, a senior, is the team's 3-point ace and best perimeter defender.

"As important as he is to us, he is not the cure-all," Young said. "Having said that, … he's going to guard the other team's best backcourt player. A lot of things we do [on offense] initiate through him — he's a great receiver, a great cutter, gets us to a lot of things.

"He is a very important part of what we do. A gravity shooter — you've got to guard him, you've got to know where he is at all times with his ability to shoot it. And that toughness — he's a tough hombre. We have certainly missed that. Look forward to having him back as quickly as possible."

Cattoor, who was the 2022 ACC Tournament most valuable player, is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 31.5 mpg this season. He has made 27 3-pointers.

The Hokies have certainly missed Cattoor's outside shooting. Tech was 3 of 19 from 3-point range (15.8%) in last week's loss at Syracuse. They have made more than six 3-pointers in only one game of their skid. They have also shot better than 30% from 3-point territory in only one game of their skid.

"They've been without one of their terrific players who makes all the difference in the world," UVa coach Tony Bennett said Monday. "Hunter can certainly play.

"Not having one of their key guys — who was terrific last year — for that stretch is something you point to."

Cattoor's return would come at an ideal time because his team is in for two big road challenges this week.

Virginia (13-3, 5-2), which has won three straight games, rose three spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Hokies will visit ACC front-runner Clemson (15-3, 7-0), which cracked Monday's AP poll at No. 19, on Saturday.

Virginia Tech was idle last weekend.

Young had hoped to play Cattoor at Syracuse last Wednesday, but Cattoor was not yet his old self in practice last Monday. Yong was worried about the contact Cattoor could have endured had he played at Syracuse.

"Knowing that we had a week between Syracuse and Virginia, I think if we err, let's err on the side of giving him another week to heal," Young said after the Syracuse loss. "The only concern I had was could we hurt him and set him back?"