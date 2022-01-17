Virginia-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday

Virginia at Virginia Tech

5 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 but was postponed because UVa had COVID-19 issues. … Virginia Tech, coming off last Thursday's win at nationally ranked Duke, was second in the "others receiving votes" category of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. … The ACC announced Monday that the game time for Tech's home game Thursday against Pittsburgh has been moved back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. … The UVa game will be the first of three games in a six-day span for the Hokies, including the Thursday game with Pitt and a Sunday visit to fourth-ranked North Carolina State. … This will be the first of four games in an eight-day span for UVa, including a Thursday visit to No. 20 North Carolina, a Sunday visit to No. 21 Duke and a Jan. 25 game against No. 19 Notre Dame. … This will be just the second ACC home game for the Hokies. … Tech coach Kenny Brooks earned his 450th career win last Thursday. … Tech leads the ACC with an average of 8.9 3-pointers. … Tech's Elizabeth Kitley ranks second in the league in scoring (18.6 ppg), rebounding (10.9 rpg) and field-goal percentage (55.4%). She leads the league in blocks (3.1 bpg). … Tech's Georgia Amoore ranks second in the league in assists (4.6 apg). … Tech's Cayla King ranks second in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.3%), while Aisha Sheppard ranks second in the league in 3-pointers (3.0 per game). … Amandine Toi averages 12.9 points for UVa, while Camryn Taylor averages 12.8 points. … UVa ranks last in the ACC in scoring offense (54.9 ppg), field-goal percentage (37.6%), 3-pointers (4.1 per game), free-throw percentage (59.3%), rebounding margin, field-goal percentage defense (42.4%) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (37.7%). … Tech is tied for third in the ACC standings, while UVa is one of two winless teams in ACC play.