Stone Snyder is heading from Lexington to Blacksburg.

Snyder, a VMI standout middle linebacker who entered the transfer portal last November as a graduate transfer, tweeted Tuesday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

After earning FCS All-America honors at VMI, he will get to play his final college season for an FBS team.

"It's huge, representing your home state at the biggest level," Snyder, who grew up in the Richmond area, said Tuesday in a phone interview. "This is always the level that I've wanted to play at, so just super excited.

"It feels like a lot of hard work paid off, but the job is certainly not done yet."

Snyder said he won't be reaping a football scholarship from Tech because the program did not have any left to pass out. But he said all his college costs will be paid through a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Triumph NIL, a sports marketing agency that helps Tech athletes reap NIL money from companies and fans.

"Not paying for anything," Snyder said. "It worked out great."

Snyder said he picked Tech over scholarship offers from FBS members Ball State and New Mexico State, 2023 FBS newcomer Jacksonville State and FCS members Richmond, Delaware and Southeastern Louisiana.

He plans to graduate from VMI in May. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Snyder needs to transfer to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I entered the portal with [the FBS] being my goal," he said.

Snyder said he feels ready to make the jump to FBS football.

"I've always wanted to play at this level, always felt that I was capable of playing well at this level," he said. "I'm just going to go with the same mindset I've always had — just dominate."

Snyder had 107 tackles as a senior last fall. He was named an FCS third-team All-American by The Associated Press. He also made the All-Southern Conference first team.

In the spring 2021 season, he finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year. He had 88 tackles and eight sacks for the 6-2 Keydets that spring, when he was named an FCS first-team All-American and the SoCon defensive player of the year. He helped VMI win the SoCon title and earn its first FCS playoff berth. He had 12 tackles in a playoff loss to James Madison.

He had 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in the fall 2021 season, when he was named a second-team FCS All-American. He was again named the SoCon defensive player of the year and helped VMI record a second straight winning season.

Snyder played linebacker and fullback for Monacan High School in Chesterfield County as a sophomore and junior.

For Snyder’s senior season (2018), he was the quarterback. On defense that season, Snyder played only on third down — at safety. He was not used at middle linebacker that year because the coach did not want his QB getting hurt.

When Snyder’s final high school season ended, he had no scholarship offers.

But the summer before his senior year, Snyder had played linebacker for the U.S. under-19 team in the International Federation of American Football world championships in Mexico.

In December 2018, Snyder obtained game film from that tournament and put those highlights on a recruiting website.

Then-VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, whose staff had talked to Snyder that season, was looking for a linebacker that December. He was impressed by Snyder’s new video and offered him a scholarship.

Snyder picked VMI over William and Mary in January 2019. He came off the bench for VMI in the fall of 2019.