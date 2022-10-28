VT football notebook: Penalties bite Hokies again

RALEIGH, N.C. – His penalty was just one of a baker’s dozen Virginia Tech committed on Thursday night, a 5-yard splash in a pool of 69, but defensive end Jaylen Griffin wasn’t in the mood for self-forgiveness after the Hokies’ 22-21 loss to N.C. State.

Griffin jumped offside on a third-and-3 during the Wolfpack’s decisive fourth-quarter drive. On the next play, quarterback M.J. Morris found Thayer Thomas for the winning 18-yard touchdown pass.

“I’m beating myself up right now,” Griffin said. “I’m a sixth-year guy. That shouldn’t happen. A dummy mistake. It’s like a scar I’ll live with the rest of my life.”

Overly harsh, perhaps, but regret no doubt consumed every Tech player who contributed to the flag-fest. They’ll run sprints for those penalties the next time they practice — a punishment implemented after a Week 3 loss to West Virginia — but the psychological toll remains.

“That’s just the worst possible thing you can do right there, those penalties that are killing yourself, pretty much killing the drive,” said Tech receiver Kaleb Smith, who had one of Tech’s 10 false starts. “That’s something that’s inexcusable and something that we’re going to run through for sure on the offensive side. That’s just something that we’ve got to get cleaned up.”

The Hokies have made it a point of emphasis in practice but haven’t been able to shake the vice. Thursday marked the third time in eight games they’ve committed double-digit infractions.

Tech has now been flagged for 70 penalties. Bowling Green (71) is the only FBS team with more.

“Can’t do it,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined than that.”

Signs of life

Tech played a brilliant third quarter offensively, gaining more than five times as many yards (251) than they did in the other three periods combined (42).

What changed?

“We weren’t getting behind the chains,” Smith said. “We weren’t having as many drive-killing penalties that we saw in the first half. And that’s the offense that I’ve seen ever since I’ve been here, since January.

“When we’re rolling, we’re rolling for real. And it was nice to see that. We’ve got to figure out how to get that for four quarters.”

Not surprised

The Hokies didn’t have much film on Morris, who had played sparingly in only two previous games this season. They did anticipate facing the true freshman, however, with Devin Leary out with a season-ending injury and backup Jack Chambers having a choppy performance two weeks ago at Syracuse.

“We saw him a little bit,” Tech defensive back Armani Chatman said of Morris. “Definitely talked about it, he was going to get in and play, of course. We didn’t feel like they always had that trust in [Chambers], I would say, so we always knew in the back of our head that they would give [Morris] a shot.”

Burned too soon

N.C. State killed the five 5:35 of the clock by picking up only two first downs. The Hokies had spent two of their timeouts earlier in the half — one to avoid a delay-of-game penalty, and the second to set up their defense on State’s failed two-point conversion attempt after taking the lead.

“I wanted to make sure we had the right call,” Pry said. “A two-point play, it was critical in the game. I wanted to make sure we had the right personnel on the field for what we wanted to do.”

Mixed bag

Making his starting debut, freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane finished second on the team with 10 tackles while breaking up two passes and forcing a fumble.

His inexperienced showed in the second half, however, as N.C. State made its comeback via the passing game. Several of the long completions came against Delane's coverage.

“Those guys made some nice plays,” Pry said of the State receivers. “I thought Mansoor was in decent shape on a couple, and they just went up and got it.”