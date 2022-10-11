VT football notes: Hokies welcome return of linebacker Tisdale

BLACKSBURG – Still smarting from allowing 320 rushing yards to a single Pittsburgh running back on Saturday, Virginia Tech got some welcome defensive news the following day.

Veteran linebacker Alan Tisdale, who has practiced with the team all season but could not play as he dealt with an unspecified NCAA eligibility issue unrelated to academics, was cleared to play on Sunday.

He tops the depth chart at outside linebacker for Saturday’s home game against Miami.

“He’s done everything right to put himself in position to play,” Tech coach Brent Pry said of the fifth-year senior. “So we’re thankful to him for that, first of all. He’s worked really hard and embraced his role, even though he was frustrated, and really brought value to the scout team each and every practice. Glad it worked out for him.”

It’s an important development for the Hokies, too. Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda was named the Doak Walker Player of the Week on Tuesday after breaking Tony Dorsett’s single-game school record for rushing yards in Saturday’s 45-29 victory over Tech. That was the most rushing yards the Hokies have ever allowed to a single player.

Tisdale started all 13 games for Hokies last season, finishing fourth on the team with 84 tackles and second in tackles for loss (7.5). In his absence, Tech has been rotating a trio of redshirt freshmen – Keli Lawson, Jayden McDonald and Jaden Keller – at that position with varying degrees of success.

“He’s got enough experience that he can play fast,” Pry said of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Tisdale. “He understands fits and leverages and angles and can more quickly ID things. That obviously brings a ton of value.”

Tisdale has served as a mentor to his young replacements while working toward restoring his eligibility. His locker is next to Keller’s.

“He helps me with football and even stuff not with football, like family or anything like that,” Keller said last week. “I can always count on him. If I have a question, he’ll answer it. He always has the right answer, always knows what to say.”

While nobody expects Tisdale’s return to be a panacea, the news was uplifting to the entire locker room.

“I haven’t seen him down throughout this whole process,” Tech defensive end Jaylen Griffin said. “That’s something I really commend him for, just not being down throughout this whole process, smile on the face, like you would never think that this is going on with him this whole entire time.

“But him being back is just going to bring another aspect to the game as far as seniority, a veteran. He has multiple snaps just like I have and most of our defense [has]. It’s just going to click better, I think.”

Special teams exam

In addition to run defense, the Hokies spent much of Sunday’s film session diagnosing what went wrong on special teams.

While struggles in the return game were nothing new for Tech, William Ross missed his first field goal of the season and had an awkward PAT that barely made it through the uprights. Punter Peter Moore averaged a season-low 33.4 yards on his eight punts.

“Just a little shaky, jittery,” Pry said. “I don’t know if it was that stadium a little bit and the wind blows through there and it had him jittery, but it seemed like Peter had the shakes a little bit and Ross had the shakes a little bit. We weren’t smooth like we’ve been. And I think that had some bearing on the game.”

Injury update

Cornerback Dorian Strong, who missed the Pitt game with a hand injury, is doubtful to play against Miami. Pry said he hopes the injury won’t be long-term.

“He’s improving every week,” Pry said, “but he’s a long shot for this week.”

Receiver Stephen Gosnell, who missed the Pitt game after taking two helmet-to-helmet hits on the same play late in the loss to North Carolina two weeks ago, also is unlikely to return Saturday.

Pry said he felt “pretty good” about receiver Kaleb Smith being able to play. He was held out of the rest of the game after taking a big hit on a fourth-quarter fumble against Pitt.

Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, who missed the Pitt game with a nagging injury, could be back against Miami.

“He got treatment all weekend,” Pry said. “We’ll see. The big test will be today, how he feels running around.”