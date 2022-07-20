Wake Forest ready to welcome Virginia Tech as new primary opponent

CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has mixed feelings about the ACC’s new 3-5-5 scheduling model.

The conference is moving to a new scheduling format next season that eliminates divisions and allows every team in the league to play each other every four years (home and away) while maintaining three primary annual opponents.

“I think if you take the division votes every year, the Atlantic was for eliminating it, and the Coastal was for keeping it,” Clawson said, at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The move allows the two best ACC teams to play in the league championship, which puts the conference in a better position for when the college football playoff expands in the coming years.

“You've got to do what's best for the conference,” Clawson said.

Wake Forest’s new primary opponents under the 3-5-5 scheduling model will be Virginia Tech, Duke and Georgia Tech. Clawson was surprised that the list didn’t include NC State, a series that goes back more than 100 years.

“To see a game like that end is a negative,” Clawson said.

But Clawson anticipates a renewed rivalry with Virginia Tech will excite both fanbases given the close proximity between the programs. The last time the Hokies played in Winston-Salem was in 2020 when attendance was limited in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first time Tech visited Wake Forest since 2014.

“That's a game that our fan base has always traveled well to and their fan base has always supported their football team,” Clawson said.

The annual matchup will also allow Clawson to get reacquainted with Brent Pry. The two initially crossed paths more than 30 years ago when Clawson was landed his first coaching job at Buffalo coaching a secondary that included then senior safety Brent Pry.

Pry broke his foot before training camp, but remained with the program the following year as a student assistant.

“In the end, it was a blessing,” Pry said, in December. “Jeff Monken was a young coach on the staff and so was Dave Clawson, I ended up learning a bunch from those guys.”

Monken, who is now coaching Army, hired Pry as his defensive coordinator when he landed the head coaching job at Georgia Southern in 2010.

Clawson, who is only two years older than Pry, sensed that the defender had a future in coaching.

“His dad was a football coach, he comes from a football family, I think he knew very early on that this is what he wanted to do,” Clawson said. “...I’m certainly excited for him and it’s a great opportunity. I know people at Virginia Tech thought very highly of him.”