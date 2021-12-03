Wake Forest-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Saturday
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Wake Forest 7-1, 0-0 ACC; Virginia Tech 6-2, 0-0
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 84-46 at home on Feb. 27
Notes: Virginia Tech has beaten Wake six straight times. … The Demon Deacons are coming off a 77-73 overtime win over visiting Northwestern in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Tuesday. … Wake Forest also owns an overtime win over Oregon State in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida. Wake lost to still-unbeaten LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic title game. … Oklahoma graduate transfer Alondes Williams is averaging 19.5 points for Wake, while Indiana State transfer Jake Laravia is averaging 15.5 points and Daivien Williamson is averaging 14.8 points. … Keve Aluma is averaging 13.1 points for the Hokies. … After this ACC opener, Tech will play three more nonleague games before resuming ACC play.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
