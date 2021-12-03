Wake Forest-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Virginia Tech has beaten Wake six straight times. … The Demon Deacons are coming off a 77-73 overtime win over visiting Northwestern in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Tuesday. … Wake Forest also owns an overtime win over Oregon State in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida. Wake lost to still-unbeaten LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic title game. … Oklahoma graduate transfer Alondes Williams is averaging 19.5 points for Wake, while Indiana State transfer Jake Laravia is averaging 15.5 points and Daivien Williamson is averaging 14.8 points. … Keve Aluma is averaging 13.1 points for the Hokies. … After this ACC opener, Tech will play three more nonleague games before resuming ACC play.