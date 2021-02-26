Wake Forest-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Hokies beat Wake 64-60 on Jan. 17.… Virginia Tech has beaten Wake five straight times. … Both teams are coming off a loss. In their first game since Feb. 6, the Hokies fell to Georgia Tech 69-53 on Tuesday. Wake lost its fourth straight game Wednesday, falling 60-39 to Clemson. … Daivien Williamson averages 12.7 points for Wake. Ex-Hokie Isaiah Wilkins averages 2.1 points and 11.9 minutes off the bench … Keve Aluma averages 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hokies. … Although this is not the Hokies' home finale, Tech will honor senior Wabissa Bede and Iowa graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl in a Senior Day pregame ceremony.