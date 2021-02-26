 Skip to main content
Wake Forest-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
Wake Forest-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Wake Forest at No. 16 Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Wake Forest 6-12, 3-12 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-5, 8-4

Notes: The Hokies beat Wake 64-60 on Jan. 17.… Virginia Tech has beaten Wake five straight times. … Both teams are coming off a loss. In their first game since Feb. 6, the Hokies fell to Georgia Tech 69-53 on Tuesday. Wake lost its fourth straight game Wednesday, falling 60-39 to Clemson. … Daivien Williamson averages 12.7 points for Wake. Ex-Hokie Isaiah Wilkins averages 2.1 points and 11.9 minutes off the bench … Keve Aluma averages 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hokies. … Although this is not the Hokies' home finale, Tech will honor senior Wabissa Bede and Iowa graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl in a Senior Day pregame ceremony.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

