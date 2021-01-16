 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Wake Forest-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Wake Forest 6-4 overall, 3-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 7-4, 2-4

Notes: Wake, steered by William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover, is coming off a 79-72 loss at Notre Dame. Gina Conti had a career-high 29 points and eight 3-pointers in the loss. … Wake's Ivana Raca was named the ACC player of the week on Monday after recording double-doubles in wins over Miami and Boston College. … Raca averages 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds, while Conti averages 15.5 points. … Tech beat Wake in the regular season last year, but Wake beat the Hokies in the ACC tournament. … Tech snapped a four-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina on Thursday. … Aisha Sheppard averages 17.9 points for Tech, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 17.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert