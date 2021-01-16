Wake Forest-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Wake, steered by William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover, is coming off a 79-72 loss at Notre Dame. Gina Conti had a career-high 29 points and eight 3-pointers in the loss. … Wake's Ivana Raca was named the ACC player of the week on Monday after recording double-doubles in wins over Miami and Boston College. … Raca averages 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds, while Conti averages 15.5 points. … Tech beat Wake in the regular season last year, but Wake beat the Hokies in the ACC tournament. … Tech snapped a four-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina on Thursday. … Aisha Sheppard averages 17.9 points for Tech, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 17.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.