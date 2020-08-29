Washington football: Ex-Virginia Tech QB Thomas on verge of being an NFL starter at tight end

ASHBURN — This will be the seventh NFL season for Logan Thomas, and the sixth team he’s played on.
He’d like to change that pattern.
“I don’t go into any year thinking it’s going to be one year there,” he said Friday. “Hopefully I have a good year and I’m able to stay around here for years to come.”
Thomas, a former Virginia Tech quarterback, converted to tight end in an attempt to prolong his NFL career, and at age 29 he’s on the verge of being named a Week 1 starter in Washington.
Practices have demonstrated a budding chemistry between Thomas and quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has come to lean on Thomas in the red zone, where his 6-foot-6 frame helps him reach passes defensive backs can’t get to.
“I just want to be somebody he’s confident in to make a play,” Thomas said of his quarterback. “I think that’s the reason we have such a connection, because if he throws it to me, nothing bad is going to happen. It’s either going to be a catch or an incompletion.”
That’s not to say it is all coming naturally. Switching to tight end is a five-year work in progress for Thomas, who as a quarterback got to wear a no-contact jersey at practices but now finds himself having to keep players like Chase Young and Ryan Kerrigan from getting to the quarterback — sacrificing his body so the star can stay clean.
Washington coach Ron Rivera was able to call on his former assistant, Bills coach Sean McDermott, for a scouting report, and Rivera said the attitude Thomas brings to workouts is a big part of why he’s an asset in turning things around in D.C.
“I love his effort,” Rivera said. “I love how hard he works. I love the accountability. When he makes a mistake he goes right over to [his position coach, Pete Hoener] and they talk about it. And he tells me he was wrong, ‘I did this and this.’ And they get it corrected.
“That’s what you want from a veteran guy. Even though he’s new to the position, relatively in terms of his development, he’s growing. And he’s the type of guy you want to grow with. You want him to get better and better and have your units get better and better.”
Thomas found his training camp briefly derailed when he tested positive for the coronavirus in late July, and had to isolate for 10 days to avoid spreading it to the rest of the team.
He said he was asymptomatic the whole time, as were his family members, and notes that the bright side is that he probably doesn’t have to worry about it now that he likely has at least a few months of immunity during the season.
Thomas jumped right in once he returned, using the experience he gained as a quarterback to help him quickly pick up the offense and earn the trust of coaches and teammates — for the past week, he’s been a steady No. 1 on the depth chart, which feels unlikely to change between now and the opener against Philadelphia.
He also has a unique perspective to lend to the current discourse on racism, having come from a biracial family, something he addressed after Thursday’s discussion among players.
“I’m half black and half white,” he said. “I’m kind of stuck in the middle. I see both sides.
“But I favor with the Black Lives Matter side, simply because lives in general matter. The things that are happening around the world, around the United States especially, things must stop.
“It’s time to put a foot down. For us, we’ve got to share our experiences with the world. And not only us sharing, but people have to listen as well.
“I think everybody needs to come together for one purpose, and that’s just life betterment for everybody.”
