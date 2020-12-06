'We feel confident he's fully recovered’: Encouraging update from Hendon Hooker’s dad on QB's health scare

Alan Hooker attributed that first fumble to the defensive look Clemson was giving Hendon on the play.

"He saw the corner was 12 yards off his receiver and he wanted to hurry up and get his hands on the ball," Alan Hooker said,with a chuckle. "He took his eyes off the ball, that's all that was. We had talked during the week, 'Dad, we have some opportunities where coaches allow me some freedom where I see that guy is off I can get it to him right now. We can make plays.' Most teams have played Virginia Tech's receivers press-man and made it tough for them to get off the ball and get separation...He just took his eyes off it."

Fuente left Burmeister in the game after he orchestrated an impressive scoring drive to give the Hokies a 7-3 lead, but Burmeister had to come out of the game after suffering a left leg injury in the third quarter.

Hendon fumbled his second snap upon returning the game and Clemson returned it 60-plus yards for a touchdown. Fuente wasn’t aware of the issue until the training staff came over to him and told him Hooker wasn’t available to go back in the game.

"In the middle of the game, I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And he [the trainer] said, ‘He’s cold. We’re dealing with him.’” Fuente said, in his post-game press conference.