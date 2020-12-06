'We feel confident he's fully recovered’: Encouraging update from Hendon Hooker’s dad on QB's health scare

BLACKSBURG — Alan Hooker flashed back to the state semifinals of his senior year at Eastern Randolph High School when he saw his son Hendon shaking on the sideline Saturday during Virginia Tech’s 45-10 loss to Clemson.
The elder Hooker faced a similar issue more than two decades ago as he watched the fourth quarter from the bench on a cold day.
“We had won the game handily and my backup went in,” Alan Hooker said. “I spent the whole fourth quarter just sitting down, and all of a sudden my body started moving uncontrollably."
Alan Hooker, who was in attendance at Lane Stadium on Saturday night, said Hendon was dealing with similar muscle spasms from temperatures that dropped into the low 30’s with heavy winds. Hendon spent time in the hot tub after the game and told his father on Sunday that he was feeling much improved.
“Talking to him today we feel confident he's fully recovered,” Alan Hooker said. “He's fine, he'll be ready to go. Hendon is resilient."
Alan Hooker first suspected something was wrong with Hendon when he saw him “walking funny” on the sidelines in the third quarter.
Hendon started the game, but was replaced with Braxton Burmeister after Tech’s opening possession. Coach Justin Fuente said on Saturday night he wanted Hendon to settle down after he fumbled a snap, and was breaking the huddle too early.
Alan Hooker attributed that first fumble to the defensive look Clemson was giving Hendon on the play.
"He saw the corner was 12 yards off his receiver and he wanted to hurry up and get his hands on the ball," Alan Hooker said,with a chuckle. "He took his eyes off the ball, that's all that was. We had talked during the week, 'Dad, we have some opportunities where coaches allow me some freedom where I see that guy is off I can get it to him right now. We can make plays.' Most teams have played Virginia Tech's receivers press-man and made it tough for them to get off the ball and get separation...He just took his eyes off it."
Fuente left Burmeister in the game after he orchestrated an impressive scoring drive to give the Hokies a 7-3 lead, but Burmeister had to come out of the game after suffering a left leg injury in the third quarter.
Hendon fumbled his second snap upon returning the game and Clemson returned it 60-plus yards for a touchdown. Fuente wasn’t aware of the issue until the training staff came over to him and told him Hooker wasn’t available to go back in the game.
"In the middle of the game, I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And he [the trainer] said, ‘He’s cold. We’re dealing with him.’” Fuente said, in his post-game press conference.
The broadcast showed Hooker shaking on the sidelines multiple times before he was escorted to the locker room. Alan Hooker hasn’t seen the footage, but did get texts from friends and family who were concerned about Hendon’s condition after seeing it.
"He wasn't having a seizure or anything, it's a natural reaction to the cold,” Alan Hooker said. “You just can't control it. It’s not something you can fix with a coat or a heater.”
Alan Hooker dismissed speculation the incident had anything to do with Hendon’s health scare earlier in the season. Hendon was sidelined under the team’s COVID-19 protocols and underwent additional testing before being cleared to return.
But the Hooker family has appreciated all the concern from fans throughout the season, and that was true again on Saturday night.
"Hendon and I were talking about this the other day, we have yet to see greater fans than Hokie fans," Alan Hooker said. "It's amazing. We are blown away. We are glad to be part of the family."
Alan Hooker isn’t sure what Tech will do at quarterback for the season-finale against Virginia, but he’s confident his son will face the latest speed bump head on.
"I think Hendon has accepted the challenges of this year as something you stick with it and get better,” Alan Hooker said. “Each week you get a new hope, Sunday brings a new hope, game is over on Saturday and you get to watch film and practice again, and you say, ‘let’s get ready for the next one, and forget the stuff behind us.’”
