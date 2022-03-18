‘We have to hate losing’: Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry hoping to reshape locker room culture

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry opened his press conference on Wednesday with an uninterrupted six minute introduction.

He hit a variety of topics in the monologue previewing his first spring camp as a head coach from the school’s recent success on the hardwood to his overall thoughts on the team’s performance in winter workouts and a laundry list of things he hopes to accomplish over the next four weeks.

It was the last two sentences of the 700-plus word intro that required some further examination.

“In the end, I think that’s where we still need to grow,” Pry said. “We have to hate losing and do anything to win. And that’s part of the culture here.”

So how were the Hokies players falling short in that regard during winter workouts without a game being played? Pry addressed the topic in further detail when pressed for more specifics.

“They’re just too willing at times to lose,” Pry said. “To not win the race. To win the rep. We’ve got to change that. I want them to feel like they’ll do anything and go above and beyond to prepare and to compete to win.”

Pry structured the team’s “Hunger Drills” — the winter workouts led by the coaching staff — in order to address that head on. The drills were designed with competition in mind, and winners were celebrated in front of their teammates.

The coaches put players up against each other in rope pulls, tire pulls, sled pushes, four-cone drills and other competitions over the last few weeks in hopes of transforming the attitude in the locker room.

“When I see a freshman guy who’s not near as talented as a senior, who’s super talented and has a great skill set, when I see that freshman win a rep or two, something’s not right, and we’re going to call them out and we’re going to challenge that senior in that situation,” Pry said.

Veteran linebacker Dax Hollifield agreed with Pry’s assessment and connected that complacency to the team’s overall struggles. Tech finished under .500 in three of the last four years and suffered nine losses since 2019 in one possession games.

“I came from a high school program (Shelby High School in North Carolina) that we won every year,” Hollifield said. “I knew the standard, but for people that have never seen that, they don't know any better. They just accept it, and you can't accept losing.”

And there’s no question Hollifield’s credentials in that regard.

He still thinks about having Notre Dame’s fourth quarterback comeback at Lane Stadium from the sidelines after being ejected in the final minutes of a 32-29 loss in October. The Hokies led 29-21 when the officials threw the flag.

“I feel like that targeting call I had at the end of the game, I feel like that would have changed the season a little bit,” Hollifield said. “A lot of circumstances and a lot of things would have been very, very different if that game went a different way. That's the one that keeps me up."

Pry knows the change won’t happen overnight, but he’s committed to putting the proper foundation in place ahead of the team’s opener against Old Dominion in September.

“That’s got to happen in camp if you want it to happen on Saturdays, where they will lay it down to win the game, to win the rep,” Pry said. “The more you invest and the more you pour into this thing the harder it will be to lose a rep, to lose a practice, to lose a game. And we’ve just got to keep grinding at that. I think that’s critical to our culture here.”

