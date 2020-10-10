'We kind of played it by ear’: A look at Virginia Tech's QB rotation in loss to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t have much to say about how he handled the team’s quarterback rotation on Saturday after a 56-45 loss to North Carolina.
Tech announced Braxton Burmeister as the team’s starter 10 minutes before kickoff. Hendon, who got his first snaps of the season in the second quarter, played the entire second half.
"We knew we were going to play Hendon (Hooker) early,” Fuente said. “He had one series early I think, but decided to put him in the second half and let him go."
Hooker, who was 6-2 as a starter last year, missed two weeks of practice and had what Fuente described as a “scare” related to undisclosed medical testing. He was in uniform last week against Duke, but didn't play.
The fourth-year junior declined to discuss his medical situation after the game in his first time talking with reporters since early September.
"I really don't want to get into that,” Hooker said.
Fuente didn’t publicly commit to a starter leading up to the game, and told reporters on Monday that he would evaluate it throughout the week of practice. He didn’t offer any insight during his virtual post-game press conference about his decision to start Burmeister over Hooker.
Hooker told reporters he wasn’t sure coming into the game how much he would play.
"No one really knew how much time I would get, or how much time Braxton would play,” Hooker said. “We kind of just played it by ear, that was it."
The offense started the game with back-to-back three-and-outs before settling down. Burmeister orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive — he was 3 of 4 for 52 yards and ran the ball four times for 18 yards — to cut UNC’s early lead to 21-7.
The much-talked about quarterback rotation lasted for two possessions with Hooker playing one series in the second quarter and Burmeister coming in to close out the half. For the game, Burmeister was 7 of 15 for 79 yards and had 11 carries for 51 yards.
The brief appearance in the first half helped Hooker get back into “playing mode.”
“I was in my natural habitat in my backyard just playing ball again,” Hooker said.
Tech’s offense had a much easier time getting down the field in the second half against North Carolina with Hooker leading the way — the offense put up 305 total yards (8.0 yards per play) versus 190 yards in the first half (4.9 yards per play) — and came away with points on six of their seven second-possessions.
Hooker looked sharp going 7 of 13 for 136 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing). His 33-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson late in the third quarter cut UNC's lead to 42-37.
"You look at the scoreboard, and you just kind of got to give yourself some encouragement,” Hooker said. “You have to move forward and try to prevail, do the best that you can to shrink the margin.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!