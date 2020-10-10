'We kind of played it by ear’: A look at Virginia Tech's QB rotation in loss to North Carolina

Hooker told reporters he wasn’t sure coming into the game how much he would play.

"No one really knew how much time I would get, or how much time Braxton would play,” Hooker said. “We kind of just played it by ear, that was it."

The offense started the game with back-to-back three-and-outs before settling down. Burmeister orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive — he was 3 of 4 for 52 yards and ran the ball four times for 18 yards — to cut UNC’s early lead to 21-7.

The much-talked about quarterback rotation lasted for two possessions with Hooker playing one series in the second quarter and Burmeister coming in to close out the half. For the game, Burmeister was 7 of 15 for 79 yards and had 11 carries for 51 yards.

The brief appearance in the first half helped Hooker get back into “playing mode.”

“I was in my natural habitat in my backyard just playing ball again,” Hooker said.

Tech’s offense had a much easier time getting down the field in the second half against North Carolina with Hooker leading the way — the offense put up 305 total yards (8.0 yards per play) versus 190 yards in the first half (4.9 yards per play) — and came away with points on six of their seven second-possessions.