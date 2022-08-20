'We’ve been pretty good': Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry not alarmed by state of injury report

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is cautiously optimistic about the overall state of the team's injury report entering the final week of fall camp.

"Knock on wood," Pry said on Saturday, with a smile. "I think we’ve been pretty good, to be honest."

The only Hokies to suffer a long-term injury during that stretch was wide receiver Dallan Wright. The other players known to currently be on the injury report are running back Malachi Thomas, wide receiver Jadan Blue, linebacker Keli Lawson and tight end Benji Gosnell.

Pry hasn't discussed the specific nature of any injury during fall camp for anybody on the roster including Wright, who posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed after surgery.

He previously described Malachi Thomas as "week to week" and said Blue would be back "sooner rather than later."

Lawson and Gosnell are the more recent additions to the list. According to Pry, Lawson will be out one to two weeks while the medical staff is still trying to determine the extend of Gosnell's injury.

One name that isn't on the list is running back Jalen Holston, who was held out of practice on Friday for precautionary reasons.

"He’s fine," Pry said. "He’s got a minor (injury). He’s fine. He could have practiced."

Pry stressed the importance of protecting the other players at a position where the team does have an injury and holding out Holston was an example of that.

"More than anything, you want to make sure that you don’t tax other guys too much because of the injuries that have occurred," Pry said. "That’s really where the thing is important to me."

The plan for the final week of camp is to lighten the work load a bit for some of the Hokies more experienced players. That started at the team's scrimmage on Saturday night.

"We’re in a point in camp where guys that we know what we’re going to get from them," Pry said. "Dax (Hollifield) and Silas (Dzansi), some of these guys. Chamarri (Conner)...and give more snaps to the guys that are still developing. And you’re still trying to figure out what we’re going to get out of them."

Tech opens the season at Old Dominion on Sept. 2.