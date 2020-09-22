‘We’ve seen people going down right and left’: Dax Hollifield gets candid about Tech’s battle with COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield knew the team’s game against Virginia was in jeopardy when he showed up for a team meeting earlier this month and he was the only linebacker in attendance.
“I knew it was coming,” Hollifield said. “...We have a row with the linebackers and I’m the only one in that row and I’m like, ‘Whoa. Well, this doesn’t look really good.’”
The junior known for his candor at the podium spoke on Tuesday in a virtual press conference with reporters about the team’s COVID-19 related struggles.
“We’ve seen people going down right and left, but you’ve just got to handle – if you’re still in, you’re still playing, you’ve got to go out there and do the best job you can,” Hollifield said.
Tech continues to cite the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in declining to announce the number of positive cases (and players in quarantine) among student-athletes on the football team, but Hollifield revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus at some point since the team returned to campus for voluntary workouts in June.
Hollifield said he was asymptomatic at the time.
“It's pretty weird,” Hollifield said. “You are not really sick or anything and they call your name. Yup, you tested positive, you have to do this, this and this and can't be around football for two weeks. It sucks. It really does. It's the way we have to do it. It's the world we live in right now, so you gotta get through it.”
According to the ACC’s coronavirus medical guidelines, student-athletes who test positive are not subject to weekly pre-competition testing for 90 days from the date of their positive test unless they show symptoms.
Hollifield won’t have that added layer of uncertainty in the coming weeks, but things aren’t back to normal yet for a Virginia Tech team that’s still worried about the number of players that will be available this weekend against NC State.
Tech coach Justin Fuente made that clear when he said not everyone listed on the two-deep the team released Monday are ready to play and additional coronavirus tests on Wednesday and Friday could make the difference in the game being played.
“Our threes and our fours, they’re going to have to be ready all season, because you never know if the first and the second string go out any given week,” Hollifield said
With gameday quickly approaching, Hollifield has tried to be cautiously optimistic
“I can’t wait to get out there, and I know everybody else on the team feels the same way,” Hollifield said. “It’s just finally the wait is over. I mean, it’s been a long time coming.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.