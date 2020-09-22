‘We’ve seen people going down right and left’: Dax Hollifield gets candid about Tech’s battle with COVID-19

“It's pretty weird,” Hollifield said. “You are not really sick or anything and they call your name. Yup, you tested positive, you have to do this, this and this and can't be around football for two weeks. It sucks. It really does. It's the way we have to do it. It's the world we live in right now, so you gotta get through it.”

According to the ACC’s coronavirus medical guidelines, student-athletes who test positive are not subject to weekly pre-competition testing for 90 days from the date of their positive test unless they show symptoms.

Hollifield won’t have that added layer of uncertainty in the coming weeks, but things aren’t back to normal yet for a Virginia Tech team that’s still worried about the number of players that will be available this weekend against NC State.

Tech coach Justin Fuente made that clear when he said not everyone listed on the two-deep the team released Monday are ready to play and additional coronavirus tests on Wednesday and Friday could make the difference in the game being played.

“Our threes and our fours, they’re going to have to be ready all season, because you never know if the first and the second string go out any given week,” Hollifield said