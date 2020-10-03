‘We were scrambling’: Virginia Tech’s didn’t have many options left in secondary at Duke

“Those were the only two we had,” Fuente said with a shake of his head.

Thompson, a third-year sophomore, has been hampered by injuries for much of his career and primarily works at safety in practice.

Walk-ons Hunter Green and Keondre Banks worked with the second-team defense at cornerback during pregame warmups. The next guys in line at the position would have been players from the offense.

According to Fuente, Tech didn’t find out until late in the week that the team would be without so many defensive backs. The only starters in the lineup from Week 1 were true freshman Keonta Jenkins at boundary safety and whip linebacker Chamarri Conner.

With Deablo out, walk-on Tyler Matheny started at free safety.

“We were scrambling,” Fuente said.

Thompson had three tackles (two solo), Strong had five tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup and Matheny had seven tackles (six solo) with two tackles for a loss. Matheny also picked off Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the first quarter.

Brice was 22 of 39 for 271 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked seven times.