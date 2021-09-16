West Virginia defense girds for Virginia Tech, Burmeister

"You have to play your underneath coverage a little different [because Burmeister can take off and run]. You have to expect that underneath, whether it's linebackers or you're having safeties [move] down, as far as having their eyes where they need to when he does [run]. And No. 2, your secondary, … they have to know how to play that, … and play tighter once the initial route combination breaks down. … And then obviously your front guys have got to know where the escape routes are."

Burmeister is no slouch as a passer, either. He has completed 26 of 43 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

"He's got a big arm," Brown said. "He was making a lot of throws to the field that you don't see."

Of course, the WVU defense is worried about more than just Burmeister.

The Hokies opened with a 17-10 win over North Carolina and beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 last weekend.

"They definitely like to pinpoint your [defensive] weaknesses and attack them," linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said. "What they showed against North Carolina and what they showed against Middle Tennessee were both very different, but they were both very successful in what they did.