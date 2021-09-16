West Virginia defense girds for Virginia Tech, Burmeister

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia football team is not just worried about Braxton Burmeister's arm.
The Mountaineers are worried about the Virginia Tech quarterback's legs, too.
West Virginia (1-1) has been watching the 15th-ranked Hokies (2-0) on film, and Burmeister's running ability has not gone unnoticed.
"He's really fast. That sticks out on film," WVU coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. "He's running away from people — you don't see that a whole lot at quarterback.
"He's got really, really good top-end speed.
"His ability with his feet makes them really hard to defend, especially when they play in 12 personnel [a set with two tight ends] because you've got extra gaps to defend."
Burmeister leads the Hokies in rushing with 94 yards on 17 carries.
"We've got to try to keep him from getting east to west," linebacker Exree Loe said.
So the WVU defense will have to be ready in case Burmeister scrambles and decides to run the ball.
"He's fast," WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. "He can sling it on the run. … If everything's right, if everything is covered up [by the defense], that gives you a whole 'nother section of the offense you have to worry about.
"You have to play your underneath coverage a little different [because Burmeister can take off and run]. You have to expect that underneath, whether it's linebackers or you're having safeties [move] down, as far as having their eyes where they need to when he does [run]. And No. 2, your secondary, … they have to know how to play that, … and play tighter once the initial route combination breaks down. … And then obviously your front guys have got to know where the escape routes are."
Burmeister is no slouch as a passer, either. He has completed 26 of 43 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
"He's got a big arm," Brown said. "He was making a lot of throws to the field that you don't see."
Of course, the WVU defense is worried about more than just Burmeister.
The Hokies opened with a 17-10 win over North Carolina and beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 last weekend.
"They definitely like to pinpoint your [defensive] weaknesses and attack them," linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said. "What they showed against North Carolina and what they showed against Middle Tennessee were both very different, but they were both very successful in what they did.
"Against Middle Tennessee, it was one of the first times they really ran tempo. They wanted to attack the boundary. They wanted to definitely get one-on-ones with their receivers and basically put [the] safeties in space.
"Against North Carolina, they really just played big-boy football, line up in 12 personnel. … Misdirections and things like that to get their backs going downhill."
So what type of offensive approach does Chandler-Semedo expect from Tech on Saturday?
"Definitely big-boy football," he said. "Looking forward to it, actually."
And what defensive weaknesses does WVU have that Tech can attack?
"The Iowa State game from last year [a 42-6 win over WVU], … they caught us off guard. They played big-boy football and we didn't show up to play that day," Chandler-Semedo said.
The Mountaineers opened this season with a 30-24 loss at Maryland. They squashed FCS opponent Long Island 66-0 last weekend, but that does not mean WVU is now satisfied with the defense.
"Fundamentally, we're still not as good as we need to be," Brown said. "Not exactly pleased where we're at."
"We've got to play better," Lesley said. "We've got to play cleaner."
Lesley, whose team has recorded four sacks, would like the pass rush to improve.
"We've got to be better with our hands up front," Lesley said. "At Maryland, I talked about not getting after the quarterback. That's one of the reasons why, was [not] using our hands in separation [from the offensive line].
"A lot of what you see … is how teams are attacking us. They're not giving our guys a chance a lot of times to be successful [because of] the quick game, the screens, the short throws. So we've got to do a better job changing lanes and affecting the quarterback in different ways other than sacks. I tell the guys all the time up front, 'A sack is not the only successful pass rush.’"