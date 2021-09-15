West Virginia fans excited for Virginia Tech visit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It has been 16 years since the Virginia Tech football team played a game at West Virginia.

But the Hokies will be returning to town Saturday, much to the delight of WVU fans.

WVU fans who were eating or drinking around Morgantown on Tuesday were eagerly awaiting the game.

"It brings back the rivalry," WVU graduate Bobby Prim of Morgantown said. "It's going to be the most fans here in a long time. Everybody wants this game to be back."

This will be the 53rd meeting in the series. But these long-time rivals have not met since the 2017 season opener at FedEx Field. This will be the first on-campus meeting between the teams since Virginia Tech paid WVU a visit in 2005.

"It's probably one of the biggest games here since maybe the LSU game in 2011," WVU graduate Aaron Pertee of Morgantown said. "This is the most buzz I've heard from a game … in a long time.

"I like the border rivalry. … It's a more personal rivalry than say a Texas or an Oklahoma rivalry because of the neighboring states."