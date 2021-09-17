West Virginia hopes running game improves against Virginia Tech

""Leddie is … a great player and we [need to] make sure we honor that with how we find ways to give him room, and then of course Leddie's got to own his part in making sure when we get that room, we get [yards from him]," offensive coordinator Gerard Parker said.

"People know [him] now, and … you've got to be good when everybody knows that it's a huge piece of our plan."

But improving the ground game won't be easy against the Hokies.

"It's going to be a challenge," Brown said. "Their linebackers play downhill and their D-line is tough. They hold double teams very well. They're really good using their hands getting off of the individual blocks."

So can the WVU offense be as physical as the Tech defense?

"You're playing a good football team, one that's hung their hat on the ability to do that throughout the test of time," Parker said. "You see that through their program and see it through their defense.

"So us being able to compete and match that [physicality], hopefully excel at that, is going to be important to the football game."

The 15th-ranked Hokies opened with a 17-10 win over North Carolina and beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 last weekend.