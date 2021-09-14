West Virginia players, coach learning about rivalry with Virginia Tech

"It's a trophy game. … Any time you play one of those games, it matters. …Virginia Tech's had possession of the Black Diamond Trophy for over 6,000 days now. That's a long time."

Not only did Brown talk to the players about the rivalry "in depth" on Monday, but he planned to have Casteel address the players about it on Tuesday.

Tech and WVU met annually from 1973 through 2005. The teams used to be Big East rivals, but Tech jumped to the ACC in the summer of 2004. The conference switch was the main reason the series ended after nonleague meetings in 2004 and 2005, although there was also a desire by the schools to curtail fans’ sometimes heated behavior at the games. The teams did not meet again until 2017 at the Washington Football Team's stadium.

This is is the first game of a home-and-home series that will conclude in Blacksburg next year.

Receiver Sean Ryan said he learned Monday about the importance of this game to the fans and the university. He said it is important to the WVU players, too.

"We need to get … an important win, a win that stands out to let everyone know that we're improving," Ryan said. "We're coming here to put on a show."