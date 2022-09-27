 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wet and wild atmosphere for Tech-UNC?

North Carolina Fans

North Carolina football fans watch as North Carolina warms up in the rain up prior to an NCAA football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The Hokies sloshed their way to a 34-3 victory that day in conditions affected by Hurricane Matthew.

 Associated Press

BLACKSBURG — The forecast for Saturday’s Tech-UNC game in Chapel Hill calls for an 90% chance of rain, with “potential for heavy rainfall” according to weather.com.

The UNC athletic department released a statement Tuesday noting that the school is working closely with state and local officials to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact, but the game is scheduled to be played.

The Hokies have experience facing the Tar Heels in challenging conditions. In 2016, heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Matthew doused both teams and a sparse crowd at Kenan Stadium during Tech’s 34-3 win.

The Hokies are using dampened footballs for parts of practice this week. They’re also trying to plan for all contingencies.

“If it’s just a rainy game, right, all the way through, what can you do at halftime?” Pry said. “Are you changing out socks? Are you changing out undershirts? Are you having a second pair of cleats? All those things will be important. It’s tacky towels. It’s anything that NCAA permits that will help you in wet-weather games.”

Pry also talked to his team about the possibility of a delay.

“What do you do for your football team in that time?” Pry said. “Is there hot food? Is there video opportunity? Is there a place for them to stretch out? All those things. So we’re having those discussions, because it certainly could affect the game.”

