'We've got heart': Why Virginia Tech viewed win over Georgia Tech as a high-stakes game

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner didn’t want his team to lose hope.
That’s what he said was at stake on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in a game against Georgia Tech.
“We needed that,” Turner said, after a 26-17 win. “We needed that win for our team morale, everybody’s mindsets and attitudes. If we would have lost that one and gone a four-game losing streak, there’s not a lot of things you can say as a teammate to your team.”
What Turner didn’t mention was the ongoing speculation surrounding Justin Fuente’s job status. The three-game losing streak Tech ended in Atlanta had dropped the team under .500 and ratcheted up the hot seat chatter once again.
The Hokies players that spoke to the media this week, and again after the game, all said they are ignoring the noise about Fuente’s job security, or lack thereof, but their play on Saturday suggested otherwise.
“Today on the bus on the way to the game, I looked at Braxton (Burmeister) and I was like, We have to win. We have to,” Turners said.
Turner was a key factor in the win with a career day — he had seven catches for 187 yards and was responsible for two 60-yard gains — but he was more excited to talk about how locked in the team was as a whole.
“We’ve got heart,” Turner said.
According to Turner, Fuente was his normal self during the week of preparation and kept the focus on Georgia Tech and Georgia Tech alone.
He wasn’t the only one that described Fuente that way.
“We aren't worried about the outside, or is he still going to be here or not,” linebacker Alan Tisdale. “He didn't change it up at all. Yes, he pushed us. We all put in extra — the offense, defense and guys on special teams — put in extra, we knew what we needed to do."
Fuente has repeatedly downplayed any speculation about his future. After last week’s loss to Syracuse he said he didn’t want to go “down that road" and offered similar comments during the week.
He didn’t address the topic after the game, but was more emotional and reflective than normal in his opening statement about the adversity his team has faced in recent weeks.
“I’ve said this in victory and I’ll say it in defeat, I’m so proud of those kids in that locker room,” Fuente said. “You learn a lot about people when things don’t go well, and football is a great opportunity to reveal who we really are. And I think everybody got to see today, as they’ve seen through every week we’ve played, what our kids really are.”