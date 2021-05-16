What are Virginia Tech’s recruiting needs for 2022 signing class

BLACKSBURG — Business is about to pick up on the recruiting trail.
Virginia Tech’s campus will be open to recruits starting June 1 for the first time since March 2020 when in-person recruiting shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hokies were already scheduling camp dates and official visits for June ahead of the NCAA Division I Council’s planned meeting in April, when it was expected the organization would vote to end the dead period.
Tech also firmed up its recruiting staff last week by announcing a series of personnel moves on Thursday that included a promotion for Beau Davidson to recruiting director.
With that in mind, here’s an overview of where the class stands and the key areas the staff needs to focus on to shore up the roster.
Numbers game
The 2022 signing class will present a unique challenge for Virginia Tech’s staff.
The NCAA’s decision to give every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility last year will make it harder for teams to project their roster numbers. The addition of a one-time transfer rule will increase the uncertainty as well.
Tech doesn’t release it’s scholarship numbers, but after four recent transfers — safety Tyree Rodgers, running back Terius Wheatley, wide receiver Tyree Saunders and defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford — they are unofficially at 87 scholarships with only seven seniors.
That would normally make for a small 2022 signing class since the scholarship limit reverts back to 85 student-athletes next season, but it’s easy to envision Tech having space to add 20 signees.
The Hokies have a decent sized group of players that could leave for the NFL, a list that includes tight end James Mitchell, defensive back Jermaine Waller, defensive end Amare Barno and a trio of offensive linemen (Lecitus Smith, Brock Hoffman and Luke Tenuta).
More attrition is likely as well.
Tech has averaged 13.5 transfers the last two years and have only had four players enter the transfer portal in 2021. Transfers should become even more prevalent in the coming years thanks to the free waiver of eligibility athletes can now expect the first time they enter the portal.
Journey so far
Tech has five verbal commits for the 2022 signing class as of mid-May.
The class includes a pair of quarterbacks — Alex Orji out of Sachse High School in Texas and Devin Farrell out of Milton High School in Georgia — tight end Harrison Saint Germain, offensive lineman Johnny Dickson and defensive tackle Braelin Moore (the brother of current Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore).
It’s rare for a class to include two quarterbacks, but the position became an immediate need once Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson decided to transfer late last year.
The highest rated player of the bunch is Orji, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s ranked No. 421 nationally and the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in his class. All five of the players are three-star recruits.
Tech would probably be set at quarterback and tight end if the commits hold.
Holes to fill
Tech’s top priority will be adding offensive linemen to the class in the coming months.
The Hokies are already working the portal to add an offensive lineman with eligibility for the fall. They went through spring with 10 scholarship offensive linemen and only have one more incoming freshman.
If Tech adds a transfer with multiple years of eligibility, that would lessen the pressure a little bit for this class, but it will still be a major focus since the Hokies could lose as many as three starters next season and grad transfer Johnny Jordan only has one year of eligibility left.
The staff could look to sign as many as four offensive linemen in this class like it did in 2019.
The main reason Tech has to be so aggressive recruiting offensive linemen is only one of those 2019 signees (Jesse Hanson) is still on the roster. Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson transferred and William Pritchard retired from football.
Tech’s other positions of need as the roster stands right now will be wide receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle.
The attrition at receiver has been the most of any position since 2019 (nine of 32 transfers have been receivers). It’s why the team only has 10 scholarship receivers going into the fall even though they have signed four players at the position in two of the last three classes.
Tech has to sign multiple receivers again this year to keep that number at double digits going forward.
The Hokies could also use multiple signees at both defensive tackle and defensive end, but tackle will be the bigger priority of the two. Crawford’s departure has left the defense with six defensive tackles going into the fall, and one of those (Clemson transfer Jordan Williams) has already said he plans to enter the NFL after this season.