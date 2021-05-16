What are Virginia Tech’s recruiting needs for 2022 signing class

The staff could look to sign as many as four offensive linemen in this class like it did in 2019.

The main reason Tech has to be so aggressive recruiting offensive linemen is only one of those 2019 signees (Jesse Hanson) is still on the roster. Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson transferred and William Pritchard retired from football.

Tech’s other positions of need as the roster stands right now will be wide receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle.

The attrition at receiver has been the most of any position since 2019 (nine of 32 transfers have been receivers). It’s why the team only has 10 scholarship receivers going into the fall even though they have signed four players at the position in two of the last three classes.

Tech has to sign multiple receivers again this year to keep that number at double digits going forward.

The Hokies could also use multiple signees at both defensive tackle and defensive end, but tackle will be the bigger priority of the two. Crawford’s departure has left the defense with six defensive tackles going into the fall, and one of those (Clemson transfer Jordan Williams) has already said he plans to enter the NFL after this season.

