What Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said about drafting Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman spoke to reporters late Thursday night about drafting former Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the first round.
Spielman said the team strongly considered drafting Darrisaw with the No. 14 pick before trading down in a deal with the New York Jets that netted them the No. 23 overall pick and two additional day two picks.
Darrisaw remained their top target after moving back, and the team even discussed making an additional deal to move up a few picks to ensure they landed him.
Spielman addressed a variety of topics including Darrisaw’s medical exam, how his skill set fits with Minnesota’s offense, why he benefited from playing last fall and his impressive virtual interviews.
Spielman: “To get a player like Christian, who we were considering at 14, not only fills a need on this football team, but he’s a pure left tackle. We felt when we watched the tape and did group studies on him — to be honest with you, the first time I spoke with him was tonight when I told him we were going to draft him — I spent a lot of time listening to the zoom calls that our coaches did with him and how impressive he was as a young man speaking about his history, speaking about Fork Union to where he ended up at Virginia Tech. Listening to our coaches install plays and concepts and pass protections and how smart he was able to give feedback right away. You watched him on the zoom call taking notes as our coaches talked.”
Question: Worried that Darrisaw wouldn’t be there at No. 23?
Spielman: “To be honest with you, we were a little tight in the draft room. Once we got down to about four or five picks, when you went down to 23 we did try to go back up cause we wanted to try to make sure that we got Christian. We were unable to do that. Fortunately, we were able to keep the extra picks we gained and got the player we coveted. It worked out very well for us.”
Question: Why did Darrisaw drop as far as he did?
Spielman: “I think after you get out of that top 10 in the draft everybody’s boards are going to be different. You see teams kind of manipulating around to make sure they get the guys they wanted. Everyone falls in love with a guy they want to go get....all I can speak of, if we were considering a guy strongly at 14 and still able to get him where we got him, that’s a great night for us.”
Question: How does Darrisaw's skill set fit with your offense?
Spielman: “I think if you see him move laterally, we are an outside zone scheme, and the athletic ability he has for his size. I think the other thing that stuck out to us, we looked at analytics and picked through all this offensive lineman as well, his arm length with his height is typical of a left tackle. He had sports hernia surgery in January, that our doctors...tried to piece together the information that was accessible to us this year, and felt very strongly about it. I think just his movement skills at the second level and the one thing that really sticks out to us was his ability in pass protection and how patient of a player he is.”
Question: How much did it mean that he played college football last season
Spielman: “That was big cause we got to actually see him play, and we saw him play against some pretty good competition in the ACC. That helps with the evaluation cause when we are looking at all these guys that opted out you are basically going off what you saw in ‘19 then not seeing them unless they did show up down at the Senior Bowl for practices, and some of those guys didn’t play. I was out so much in March at these pro days because I wasn’t able to get out in the fall, and I haven’t even seen these guys in person even in ‘19 because I didn’t know if these juniors were going to come out or not. I think that was a critical piece of, just trying to be as safe of a bet as possible because there was more history on what you were seeing.”