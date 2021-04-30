What Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said about drafting Christian Darrisaw

Spielman: “That was big cause we got to actually see him play, and we saw him play against some pretty good competition in the ACC. That helps with the evaluation cause when we are looking at all these guys that opted out you are basically going off what you saw in ‘19 then not seeing them unless they did show up down at the Senior Bowl for practices, and some of those guys didn’t play. I was out so much in March at these pro days because I wasn’t able to get out in the fall, and I haven’t even seen these guys in person even in ‘19 because I didn’t know if these juniors were going to come out or not. I think that was a critical piece of, just trying to be as safe of a bet as possible because there was more history on what you were seeing.”