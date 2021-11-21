What officials told Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price about controversial fourth quarter review

MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia Tech’s chances took a big hit on Saturday thanks to the camera placement at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the Hokies cut Miami’s lead to 31-26 with 14 unanswered points, Miami coach Manny Diaz made a gutsy call leaving his offense on the field for a fourth and one from his team’s own 37-yard line.

Tech linebacker Keshon Artis locked horns with running back Jaylan Knighton near the line of scrimmage on a handoff up the middle and initially appeared to get the stop. The initial contact came well short of the 38-yard line — Artis got both arms around the back and dragged him backwards — but the officials spotted the ball at the first down marker.

The play went to review right after a measurement confirmed the first down.

“I thought it was short of the 38,” Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “I did ask for a review, but they had buzzed down before I asked.”

The officials wrapped the review up before ACC Network even got back from commercial and ruled that the “play stands as called.” It was a pretty quick response considering the same officiating crew that spent five minutes reviewing a meaningless 3-yard gain on the second play of the game, but there was a reason for the brevity.