What officials told Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price about controversial fourth quarter review

MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia Tech’s chances took a big hit on Saturday thanks to the camera placement at Hard Rock Stadium.
After the Hokies cut Miami’s lead to 31-26 with 14 unanswered points, Miami coach Manny Diaz made a gutsy call leaving his offense on the field for a fourth and one from his team’s own 37-yard line.
Tech linebacker Keshon Artis locked horns with running back Jaylan Knighton near the line of scrimmage on a handoff up the middle and initially appeared to get the stop. The initial contact came well short of the 38-yard line — Artis got both arms around the back and dragged him backwards — but the officials spotted the ball at the first down marker.
The play went to review right after a measurement confirmed the first down.
“I thought it was short of the 38,” Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “I did ask for a review, but they had buzzed down before I asked.”
The officials wrapped the review up before ACC Network even got back from commercial and ruled that the “play stands as called.” It was a pretty quick response considering the same officiating crew that spent five minutes reviewing a meaningless 3-yard gain on the second play of the game, but there was a reason for the brevity.
“The situation was there was no sideline view,” Price said. “For some reason, there was no camera angle from the side. There was front and back and obviously in that situation, the way you spot the ball, they could not tell if it made the line to gain. But there was no sideline camera. No view.”
The short field would have been huge for a Tech offense that would have already been near field goal range. The Hokies forced a punt instead and got the ball back at their own 13-yard line.
"I thought it was ours,” Tech backup quarterback Connor Blumrick said. “We had the momentum. Just didn't work out like we wanted it to."
Tech didn’t cross into Miami’s territory the rest of the night and only managed to get two first downs on the offense’s last three possessions while the Hurricanes pulled away thanks to a 55-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to Mike Harley.