What the 'free year' of eligibility for fall athletes means for Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had a response ready when asked about the NCAA’s decision to give all fall sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season.
The NCAA’s Division 1 board of directors voted to give fall student-athletes a blanket waiver on August 21.
“It's all hands on deck basically,” Fuente told reporters on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.
Fuente is less certain about the long term implications of the ruling given the 85-player scholarship limit.
Tech is projected to go into the season with 83 scholarship players including 19 seniors. The Hokies are planning on signing 25 players in the 2021 class, the maximum allowed, which would put them at 108 scholarship players next fall if no one left the program.
“I'm not really positive how it will be managed after this semester with midterm guys and graduates and guys that stay or don't stay, the long term ramifications for the scholarships for high school players since everybody is getting and not just your seniors,” Fuente said. “... In the long term it will be interesting to see how we can handle it."
The NCAA will have to sort through those issues in the coming months, but Fuente said it was important to provide players with clarity about their futures given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 2020 fall season.
Recent positive cases reported by Tech’s Week 1 opponent NC State has already put the season-opener on shaky ground with the Wolfpack pausing all athletic-related activities. The team’s are scheduled to play at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.
“You would think that with the way the rule has been passed, it should eliminate or greatly reduce those that opt out for eligibility concerns,” Fuente said.
The rule will also allow Tech's coaching staff greater roster flexibility since they won’t have to worry about limiting players they hoped to redshirt to four games or less. In recent years, the Hokies have held true freshman back from playing until the end of the season in case injuries piled up.
Fuente will be able to use his 15 first-year players as needed without having to worry about burning a full year of eligibility.
“It's a free year,” Fuente said. “You get to go play.”
True freshmen that could have a role right off the bat include safety Keonta Jenkins and defensive lineman Robert Wooten. Fuente also said both freshman running backs — Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson — are physically developed enough to play early.
“There's a bunch of guys that are going to have to contribute in some way whether it's covering a kick or playing on offense or defense,” Fuente said.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
