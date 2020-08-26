What the 'free year' of eligibility for fall athletes means for Virginia Tech football

The NCAA will have to sort through those issues in the coming months, but Fuente said it was important to provide players with clarity about their futures given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 2020 fall season.

Recent positive cases reported by Tech’s Week 1 opponent NC State has already put the season-opener on shaky ground with the Wolfpack pausing all athletic-related activities. The team’s are scheduled to play at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

“You would think that with the way the rule has been passed, it should eliminate or greatly reduce those that opt out for eligibility concerns,” Fuente said.

The rule will also allow Tech's coaching staff greater roster flexibility since they won’t have to worry about limiting players they hoped to redshirt to four games or less. In recent years, the Hokies have held true freshman back from playing until the end of the season in case injuries piled up.

Fuente will be able to use his 15 first-year players as needed without having to worry about burning a full year of eligibility.

“It's a free year,” Fuente said. “You get to go play.”