What the Tennessee Titans said about drafting Caleb Farley in the first round

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel met with the media on Friday night to discuss taking former Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick.
They spent much of their time addressing Farley’s recent back surgery.
Robinson said the team’s training staff were confident that Farley would be able to put the injury behind him, and he reiterated the point throughout the press conference. He also said they wouldn’t place a timeline on Farley’s return to the field even though the defender has publicly pledged to be ready by training camp in the fall.
Here’s a look at what they had to say....
Did you get the answers you wanted on injury history?
Robinson: “Absolutely. We had a lot of meetings with Caleb via zoom. Our doctors and trainers spent a lot of time analyzing all of the stuff and talking with Caleb over the phone, we are super stoked to have as part of our football team.”
Vrabel: “I think Jon said everything. We were comfortable. I think that where the issues were, we enjoyed our numerous meetings and interactions with him. It’s just something we will have to work through here.”
What will his skill set bring to the football team?
Robinson: “He was a fun guy to evaluate on film. Extremely competitive, excellent size and speed for the position that he played. Talked to several of his coaches there at Virginia Tech, who raved about him as a person and his ability to learn and go out on the field and make plays for that defense there. Really just checked every box for us.”
Vrabel: “I think the thing that stood out to me was the athleticism. I think you see a former receiver that’s learned how to play corner and will continue to hopefully like a lot of us continue to improve, but there’s a certain level of athleticism, smoothness, lot of fluidity, so that’s really what stood out there was just the athleticism.
What type of confidence do you have he will be able to maintain his explosiveness from before the injury?
Robinson: “Again, I’m no doctor, but our medical staff they dealt with a lot of injuries in the national football league. They feel confident in it, we spoke to him several times and he said he was feeling great after having the latest procedure and I have the utmost confidence. He’s going to attack the process to get himself ready as soon as possible.”
Do you feel like you are getting a top 10 talent in the back half of the draft because of the injury?
Robinson: “I don’t know where the rankings are, but we certainly thought that he was a premium player on our board. We had a lot of good grades from our scouts, our coaches, we watched a lot of film on him. Just a guy with a really cool, explosive skill set that’s going to help our football team.”
How does he fit into secondary with his strength in man coverage?
Vrabel: “He’s long, and I think that’s something they did a lot of at Virginia Tech. Those guys were lined up outside, not a whole lot of help and that’s what they did. He’s coming from a very aggressive scheme that puts a lot of pressure on those guys on the outside. That’s what they have always done there and they have been successful. I think it’s cat coverage. You got this cat, I got this cat. That’s what he’s used to. We’ll get him to learn what we are doing and see where he fits in.”
How were you able to gather medical reports?
Robinson: “We spent time with him and got the medicals on him and had follow up phone calls. Talked to trainers over at Virginia Tech that he’s worked with and really got a detailed breakdown of what he’s been doing and how he attacks everything. I’ve had several follow-up conversations with our team about Caleb because we had such an affinity for him. Again, just excited he was there and we were able to pick him.”
Did opting out have an impact on guys like Farley?
Robinson: “No, we felt confident in his ability. There were a lot of guys that opted out in this draft and we didn’t take their cards off the draft board just because they didn’t play this year. Everybody had their own reasons for not playing and we evaluated those guys and stacked those guys up based on the film that we had and the games they played in.”
Will he need any additional procedures?
Robinson: “I don’t think so. I’m not going to get into the medical files on him. I think whatever has been disclosed out there, it is what it is. He said he’s feeling good. When we talked to the training staff at Virginia Tech, he’s working hard over there with those guys and feeling good. He’s excited to get in here and work with our guys.”