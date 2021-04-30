What the Tennessee Titans said about drafting Caleb Farley in the first round

Do you feel like you are getting a top 10 talent in the back half of the draft because of the injury?

Robinson: “I don’t know where the rankings are, but we certainly thought that he was a premium player on our board. We had a lot of good grades from our scouts, our coaches, we watched a lot of film on him. Just a guy with a really cool, explosive skill set that’s going to help our football team.”

How does he fit into secondary with his strength in man coverage?

Vrabel: “He’s long, and I think that’s something they did a lot of at Virginia Tech. Those guys were lined up outside, not a whole lot of help and that’s what they did. He’s coming from a very aggressive scheme that puts a lot of pressure on those guys on the outside. That’s what they have always done there and they have been successful. I think it’s cat coverage. You got this cat, I got this cat. That’s what he’s used to. We’ll get him to learn what we are doing and see where he fits in.”

How were you able to gather medical reports?