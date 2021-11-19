What to expect in Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price’s debut

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price hopes he can keep his emotions on check Saturday.

Price choked up multiple times in his introductory press conference, but those weren’t the kind of emotions he was talking about when he looked ahead to this weekend’s game against Miami.

The former defensive lineman wasn’t afraid to display the fiery side he relied on as a player as a position coach, but he doesn’t think being that “excitable” will serve him well now as the head whistle.

“I think the way you coach at d-line, which is what I’ve coached my whole life...is you have to be on edge, you have to be enthusiastic, you have to walk that thin line of control and crazy,” Price said. “Where as a head coach...I’m going to do my best to keep my cool because that’s what a leader is supposed to do.”

He wasn’t shy about naming retired Tech coach Frank Beamer as his role model in that regard. The comparison came with an admission from Price that he wasn’t sure if he would entirely succeed.

“I’m not guaranteeing if all of a sudden we get some calls that don’t go our way that I’m going to revert back to being a d-line coach and lose my ever-living mind, but I’m going to do my best not to,” Price said, with a smile.