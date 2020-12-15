What Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock said in his 'State of the Hokies' like address

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock gave a detailed account of his decision to keep Justin Fuente in the fold on Tuesday afternoon.
The virtual press conference opened with Babcock giving a 22 minute, 4,000-plus word opening statement. Babcock also spent 40 minutes taking questions from local and national reporters.
Here's a transcript of Babcock's opening statement that outlines his decision-making process...
Whit Babcock's opening statement...
Thanks y’all for being here. Thank you to the media for covering us this season. To the players that played so hard. To our coaches. Thanks to our alumni and fans.
It’s not always easy being a fan. We empathize with you. We will be OK and we will be great again. Additionally, before I get going, I’d like to recognize our medical staff and all who work so hard this football season and fall season. Lots of people around our young people and safety and really, really proud of them, and then additionally, I want to pause for a second and recognize Bill Dyer, a guy that many of you in media know. A CoSIDA legend and he deserves to be celebrated. Thank you for a job well done, Bill, and you were a pro. And unfortunately we had to eliminate some positions. There may be some other folks when they announce that we will want to celebrate as well. But I’ve known Bill for a long time and wanted to at least say that.
Also wanted to offer a word of encouragement to our fans and everyone out there, our local community, who have been impacted by the virus personally, financially. We realize there’s a lot of challenges when we can’t bring games and fans into Blacksburg, and we appreciate those who continue to support us and we wish you well for brighter days ahead. And what a celebration it will be when we’re back together again in Lane and Cassell and more.
You’ll hear from Justin tomorrow and a lot about our new signing class. It will be a good opportunity for Justin to speak about that and also to Hokie Nation tomorrow, and I believe you’ll hear from coordinators as well. So just me today.
A rule I learned, I don’t know if it’s hard and fast, but it’s served me pretty well when things are difficult is with the media and public is you either tell them everything or nothing. It seems like sometimes when you get in between is when it gets a bit messy, so I’ve been pretty quiet. And this is as much for the media as our fans, and I hope to tell you everything and explain the why behind it. I think the days of, hey, I’m the athletic director, this is what we’ve decided, and put out a press release, that may be great. We’ll find out after this. But I feel like they deserve more than that and the why behind it. So I will have a bit more of an opening statement than most. I know that some of you don’t love transcripting all my remarks, but we’ll get through it and certainly have all the time in the world for your questions.
What I plan to cover in my opening remarks is just a little bit about the last few weeks, that’s one. Why we felt Justin should and will continue as our football coach and what will be focuses of improvement. That’s two. And what we will ask the Hokie Nation to do moving forward for the next nine or 10 months before we play football again.
So first things first, just to give people a little look behind the scenes, certainly during a football season you’re evaluating, watching, meeting with the coach regularly. Justin and I did that all season. Toward the later third of the season, I would talk with Dr. Sands and our Board of Visitor chair, keep them in the loop, update them. I really like working with those guys and ladies and I love that we have alignment at Virginia Tech. It doesn’t mean that we always agree, though we certainly do in this case. But you see a lot of schools splinter, and I can’t thank Dr. Sands and the board for, uh, hey, let’s stick together and let’s go. So that’s been going on.
During the evaluation process of a football coach or a season, I turn it like a Rubik’s cube over and over and over. I work hard to strip away my ego and emotion and be comfortable with the fact that I’m paid to do this, that no one is closer to it than me and the overall pulse. And I own and accept that responsibility 100 percent. Also the last few weeks we’ve been able to evaluate the spirit and morale of the team. I’m really proud of them. It tells you a lot how they finished on Saturday night. I spoke with some fans and donors. It doesn’t take too long to get opinions. I love the passion of our fans, but there’s some that I wanted to give the time to. You can’t listen to too much. You also can’t block out too much. And even in your harshest critics, sometimes there’s an ounce of truth, so you try to listen and then do the best you can. I also talked to some of our former players. Missed a few. I feel bad about that. But certainly talked to Bruce Smith, Michael Vick and some others.
Yesterday, spent four hours yesterday morning with Justin. Saw and heard what I wanted to see and it energized me. And again, Justin and I had been meeting throughout the season and had planned to meet first thing on Monday morning, win or lose vs. UVa.
With Justin, we covered recruiting extensively, the depth chart, strength and conditioning, coaches, coaching, community outreach, fan donor engagement, his media appearances, former player involvement, that this is a results-driven business, what the identity to our team is and needs to be, where we need help and support, is he committed, does he want to be here and do right here? And his answers were honest and sincere and genuine and, again, certainly energized me. Any past misunderstandings that Justin and I may have had are greatly, greatly exaggerated. Please keep in mind any leak that is put out there is always with a motive. We get along just fine and yesterday was a great example. So no issues on that front.
We also covered COVID and the stress impact. There’s no manual to that. Yes, everybody had to go through it, but how does each coach handle it, player, on and on and on, and there is no manual and no guidebook and we talked a lot through that. And we finished our session yesterday talking about the landscape coming our way, preparing for immediate transfers, name, image and likeness and more. It will not look the same and we must adapt. Things are only speeding up. College sports as we all know it is gone. And there is a new era, so we spent some time on that. So that was the last few weeks and months, how we evaluated some of the things we did and how we got to today. So I’ll take another few minutes and spend some time on why we thought Justin should and will remain as our head coach.
Certainly one thing I want to start with, because some of it is just about removing incorrect information, the decision on Justin’s future here was never made about money.
Yes, we are in a bind financially and yes, there’s buyouts, but we were determined to make the right decision either way, because I cannot imagine a working relationship where you have to have somebody around you don’t believe in that you just keep for money. So that was absolutely not the case. If it was the right thing to keep Justin, we could do that. If it wasn’t, we could have done that. So you can lose, risk money no matter which way you go. So make the right decision and the rest will take care of itself.
This is something I also wanted to share transparently. I will enjoy some of this. Here is the scouting report on our team that matters the most to me, and where I got it was not from my eyes, it was not from any coaches here, it wasn’t from any message boards, that’s for sure. I talked to a very small number of people, coaches, perhaps scouts, others who have played against us, watched our films, studied it and really drilled down. Because I wanted an outside perspective on what we bring, how people prepare against us, what our scouting report is. And in general, I’ll give what we found, which leads to the reason that Justin we feel like can certainly do it. I will enjoy this one the most.
Our offense, from people that you would know, incredibly talented people, the offensive scheme is very well thought of, it is adaptable, it is hard to prepare for, we didn’t always execute how we needed on third down, we have a quarterback you can win with, we’ve now regained some of the identity on offense that we want. What we have not done a good job of is dehumanizing Brad Cornelsen. So you will see him tomorrow. Maybe we’ll start our own talk show. Hokies are kind of trained to love defense, question offense. And even to the average fan, me and most of you watching, if a play doesn’t work it’s pretty easy to blame that. So our offensive coaching and philosophy is really well respected and not very easy to prepare for.
Our defense, we seem to have some very talented people over there. Maybe rising stars, hopefully so. Coaches and people that know the business know that we tried to put our own system in with no spring ball. It did not go quite as easy, understandably. Maybe we reverted back to some old stuff, got a little predictable, but I’ll tell you what, by the end of the year, that first half against Clemson, some of the fight against Miami, and how we played against UVa was pretty darn impressive. But it was agreed that it was too difficult to fully evaluate a defensive staff.
Our special teams is well regarded. Amazing attention to detail. Literally may just have the best one in the country or very good, so that’s the scouting report that matters to me. On offense, I believe we are 38-7 when scoring 30 points or more and yes, some days our defense played good enough to win and our offense didn’t and vice versa, but we don’t win or lose as individual units. We do it together. So that is the scouting report.
We also talked about recruiting, strategy, focus, this is with the people that are my advisors and people I trust, our team identity, what must improve, evaluate and develop. So that’s that.
Furthermore, this is now away from those opinions and now mine. For Justin, this was Year 1 in some respects. And please let me explain it like that. We are not going to look at it like Year 1. We know it’s Year 5. What I mean is this, that this is Year 1 of being totally Justin’s program, all of his players. I believe that the transition from Coach Beamer and Bud Foster was harder than anticipated, not because of Bud or Coach Beamer. Awesome. Justin and I couldn’t be more complimentary. But those are two legends to follow. There is always this thing for a reason that it’s hard to be the guy that follows the guy, and I now feel like Justin is getting his feet under him and getting his own group, so in some way it’s Year 1. And again, I want to reiterate, Coach Beamer and Coach Foster could not have been better. It is absolutely nothing against them. I think most of you understand what I mean by that, but please don’t get me in a bind with that. Justin handled that transition great, as well as anybody could. We did not gut the house down to the foundations at that time. We kept a few wings and renovated it while living in it. Now, that renovation on that house analogy is complete and we’re very pleased with it.
4-1 vs. UVa and 4-1 vs. UNC during Justin’s time. The infrastructure and university support is there. That’s something that many of you often don’t see. The seeds that have been planted in the past years will pay off soon. We have a vision and a plan that will work and it is very bold. Recent examples of some of the seeds planted, we just finished our student-athlete performance center, our nutrition center. That is a game-changer for us. All of Merryman and Jamerson had been renovated. The weight room, the team position meeting rooms, the players lounge will be next and a $110 million residence hall will finish this coming fall, with individual rooms for all of our student-athlete freshmen, with the rooms slightly bigger and patterned after Auburn and Alabama. We’ve recently added nine recruiting based positions. I believe we had one or two seven years ago. We have donors that want to help in that regard and have stepped up and we will continue to add some more strategically. The right ones to get us in the right places. We’re close to having a final plan with the university and donors to take our budget from the middle or the bottom third of the ACC to the top third of the ACC.
The future is very bright.
We finished 5-5 in the ACC as you know that may finish seventh. I don't know about the last few games. That's certainly not good enough however our budget is ninth in the ACC and our football coaching staff pay is eighth and our football budget is sixth. The seeds have been planted to improve theses resources. We don't mind overachieving, but the harvest is coming soon. There is special forthcoming and Virginia Tech will move successfully to a challenger brand to a champion brand.
Justin has values. He's a good man. He's very private. He's very family orientated, often misunderstood. He's additionally the face of Virginia Tech in many ways, the enterprise. The energy and passion, I know a lot of that has been tough on him this year. It was fun to see his spirit post-UVa again. That excited me.
COVID has denied coach and I both contact and outreach, that will change when we can get back out there.
He's competitive, he's focused, he's NCAA compliant, the grades are good, student development, he's still young and I like what I see on the learning front. Tomorrow I hope you can hear directly from him on how he feels about Virginia Tech in his words. I may have made a mistake on that last time speaking for him and I think it's more important than ever that the VT family here directly from him. I also take ownership in the fact that we have missed on a few things. I can be a better coach, better mentor coaching the coaches. Lifelong learning right? Every coach is different, some need more than others. I can do better for Justin. I can't help him call plays, but I can help in a lot of other ways and I have not done as a good a job as that as I inspire to do.
I want to thank our players for competing until the end. All of these are reasons that we decided and believe Justin is the best for us. Our players responded. You learn a lot about coaching staffs when they lose. Every issue comes to light, winning covers up everything. We improved and played and competed for each other and Virginia Tech and that shows a lot.
I also want to express empathy for what all of our coaches and players went through in the league and across the country. I will give you some data maybe you don't have, I'll speak in rough numbers. Well over half of our team, maybe three-fourths, contacted COVID since March. Eight of our 10 full-time coaches contacted it including our defensive coordinator missing the first two games. Our league played the most games in college football this year by far. Virginia Tech completed 11, which not many in the country did that and there's no road map or manual on how to do that. When I interviewed Justin and every coach we had, I never once asked them how they were going to manage through a world-wide pandemic.
Most people do not understand when you reboot program and tear it all the way to the ground. Some fans simply want someone to pay for their pain. I know it hurts when we lose. There may be a better way to go about expressing it. That's the easy out — hey the mob is mad let's change questions and have a honeymoon and no one really knows much for three years.
Not here. Not this year. I don't believe that's right. That's not how we are going to do it just because it's easier and pacifies some of the vocal opinions and social media mob.
If we change coaches now hypothetically we throw out a young talented defensive coordinator and former players, we have eight on staff. We've made progress in the 757, we have not given this staff a fair shake in my opinion. We are not going throw the baby out with the bath water.
If we you change coaches now you miss signing day and every class you miss is another year behind. If you change coaches now — every player on our team right now is coach Fuente's recruit — they can all, almost all, leave immediately and transfer beginning August 1.
We can literally have half a team or less if we rebooted and rip it all to the ground.
We are also in the middle of the dead period where coaches have not been able to recruit and go out for over a year and that is continuing. We are figuring that out, and the virtual recruiting is up and running. A reboot of that now will only dig us a deeper whole. There are so many NCAA changes coming down the pike, that would be another problematic thing to switch midstream.
Upheaval is a dangerous strategy if you miss. I know we have the right coach, what I'm saying is if you go out there and miss, look around the ACC, I'm not going to name schools or people that have rotated through coaches. In the SEC even Alabama missed on three straight a couple decades ago. If you change and miss, it can get into a spiral that you don't want. We believe we have the right guy and that's what we are going to move forward with.
Almost finished, thanks for your patience.
Will this decision be right? I have no earthly idea. I think it will, I believe it will. It got my absolute best ability out of 25 years and six schools and every ounce of energy I have to put the best decision forward. Time will always tell. I worked to remove emotion, do right, sleep well and that my self worth is not determined by others' opinions especially those that I don't know and don't know me. It just makes me more determined.
Football is important here. We must and will do better. Failure is simply not an option, that is crystal clear to me, to Justin and everyone here. That is the standard and that's what we signed up for.
We have a plan, we have hope for the future and we did what we thought was best. We felt like this is the most likely successful path. I feel good about it. I'm paid to do what is best, not always easiest or to pacify some others. I know I mentioned that other.
I understand the responsibility and love Virginia Tech. This is my school now. I have lived here longer than I have lived anywhere since 1988. I want to finish here and do the best I can if I'm allowed to stay. All I can promise everybody out there is we are going to work everyday to make you proud, and put everything behind it and ask for your faith.
Very quickly.
Finally, last what we would ask from Hokie nation if you can do it when we play again in nine to 10 months if you are up to this. Don't tear it down. Some will continue to try to tear and never stop just to justify their previous position of thinking that we needed to make a change. As Buzz Williams used to say, 'are you a fountain or are you a drain.' Are you putting out things consumed and helpful to others, or are you just a drain.
If you can be involved, please do. It hurts us when you pull your support. You are really hurting all 22 sports, scholarships, all of that. If you are able to participate, we now need you more than ever. We have 20,000 donors strong and working our way up. Those that threaten publicly usually don't give that much, but we do know some of you feel that you can't invest in us. It is a gift, we will receive it when you are ready to give it.
Social media is not the real world for some of you breaking news on that don't let it consume you. I also I want to prepare our fanbase for the new transfer world, in the past most transfers for lack of playing time and that still happens however in the new normal and immediate eligibility, it is going to happen a lot. The old days of college athletics, I liken it to maybe David Teel can remember this — in major league baseball before free agency people would take about how teams never changed. How you would see them in the neighborhood restaurants, how you knew them. I am preparing our fans and everyone that that day is over now in college athletics. You need to recruit special and specific young people to stay dedicated here and be here. It makes me incredibly sad when any don't want to be here, but if they ultimately don't want to be at Virginia Tech we won't get in there way. That is changing. You see that here, you see that across the country. In some ways I think Virginia Tech was unfortunately first with some of the transfer portal things and some of the people opting out for pros. You've certainly have seen that. I don't love it, but it is not always an indiction of our program just like it isn't for all the others across the country.
Lastly, to our former players out there, we have eight to 10 of you on staff. Perhaps there will be more opportunity if we are allowed to do virtual recruiting, we want to involve who we can. We recognize everything was built on your shoulders. I have tremendous respect for that, for you guys that played and coached here. I know how much it means to you and I know how much you want to be successful. Call or email me or come around post-COVID. This is home and I'd love to see you.
We ask our people here also and will ask Hokie nation to be neutral to positive. If you can't say something nice, try and be neutral. The best thing they can say at neutral is time will tell and we'll see.
Last thing, 2020 so much anger out there. We have been yelling at each other for a long time, the season is over and we aren't going to change any of those outcomes. We don't play for nine or 10 months and I'm just asking for some of the anger is to ease up a little bit. Lets heal cause the only way out of this thing at Virginia Tech is together and we have men's basketball tonight at 6:30.
Thanks a lot, alright? I know that's a long introductory one, I don't get the chance to talk much. I love the Virginia Tech community and maybe I over-explained, but I wanted them to know the why behind it."
