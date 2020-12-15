What Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock said in his 'State of the Hokies' like address

Our defense, we seem to have some very talented people over there. Maybe rising stars, hopefully so. Coaches and people that know the business know that we tried to put our own system in with no spring ball. It did not go quite as easy, understandably. Maybe we reverted back to some old stuff, got a little predictable, but I’ll tell you what, by the end of the year, that first half against Clemson, some of the fight against Miami, and how we played against UVa was pretty darn impressive. But it was agreed that it was too difficult to fully evaluate a defensive staff.

Our special teams is well regarded. Amazing attention to detail. Literally may just have the best one in the country or very good, so that’s the scouting report that matters to me. On offense, I believe we are 38-7 when scoring 30 points or more and yes, some days our defense played good enough to win and our offense didn’t and vice versa, but we don’t win or lose as individual units. We do it together. So that is the scouting report.

Furthermore, this is now away from those opinions and now mine. For Justin, this was Year 1 in some respects. And please let me explain it like that. We are not going to look at it like Year 1. We know it’s Year 5. What I mean is this, that this is Year 1 of being totally Justin’s program, all of his players. I believe that the transition from Coach Beamer and Bud Foster was harder than anticipated, not because of Bud or Coach Beamer. Awesome. Justin and I couldn’t be more complimentary. But those are two legends to follow. There is always this thing for a reason that it’s hard to be the guy that follows the guy, and I now feel like Justin is getting his feet under him and getting his own group, so in some way it’s Year 1. And again, I want to reiterate, Coach Beamer and Coach Foster could not have been better. It is absolutely nothing against them. I think most of you understand what I mean by that, but please don’t get me in a bind with that. Justin handled that transition great, as well as anybody could. We did not gut the house down to the foundations at that time. We kept a few wings and renovated it while living in it. Now, that renovation on that house analogy is complete and we’re very pleased with it.