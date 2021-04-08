What Virginia Tech coaches, players said about first spring scrimmage

For Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, the scrimmage highlighted some of his concerns about the team’s depth.

“The biggest takeaway was that there is too big a difference between our 1s and our 2s, both knowledge, execution,” Fuente said. “We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success. There’s maybe one or two positions that the twos are close to the ones, but it’s imperative on our team and our coaching staff that for us to have a chance to have the depth that we need that we’ve got to make dramatic improvement with the second huddles on both sides of the ball.”

The lack of practice time the Hokies had last year in the fall (and cancellation of spring camp) has contributed to that gap. The youth and inexperience of the second unit has made for some growing pains as well.

Tech had 10 true freshman enroll at mid-year and only three players from the team’s 2020 signing class (Dorian Strong, Robert Wooten and Keonta Jenkins) had meaningful playing time last fall.

The second unit will have another big opportunity this weekend to close the gap.

“We’ll scrimmage Saturday and we’ll try to get a little bit of everything, to be honest with you,” Fuente said. “We’ll probably work, or we will work some goalline and some coming off the goal line, open field, some 2-minute, some 4-minute situations and then we’ll kind of take stock of where we’re at and see what we need to emphasize for the last week.”

