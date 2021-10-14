What Virginia Tech’s plan at linebacker will be in the first half against Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was reluctant to announce a starting mike linebacker in place of Dax Hollifield on Monday.

Hollifield will serve a first-half suspension against Pitt after getting called for targeting with less than four minutes to go in the Hokies’ 32-29 loss to Notre Dame last week.

“We’ve got Dean [Ferguson] and Keshon [Artis], who are experienced guys and have played a lot,” Fuente said. “Keshon’s played both positions for us, the boundary and the mike. So we’ve got a little bit of experience there, which makes you feel better, guys that have played meaningful snaps in the middle of the game.”

It was Ferguson who replaced Hollifield against Notre Dame, but Fuente wouldn’t commit to either player publicly to keep an air of mystery going into Saturday's game.

Starting outside linebacker Alan Tisdale may have spoiled those plans when he told reporters on Wednesday that Artis was getting most of the first-team reps at practice.

“We’ve got Keshon Artis there right now,” Tisdale said. “He’s doing a great job. I’ve got full confidence in him.”