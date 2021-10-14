What Virginia Tech’s plan at linebacker will be in the first half against Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was reluctant to announce a starting mike linebacker in place of Dax Hollifield on Monday.
Hollifield will serve a first-half suspension against Pitt after getting called for targeting with less than four minutes to go in the Hokies’ 32-29 loss to Notre Dame last week.
“We’ve got Dean [Ferguson] and Keshon [Artis], who are experienced guys and have played a lot,” Fuente said. “Keshon’s played both positions for us, the boundary and the mike. So we’ve got a little bit of experience there, which makes you feel better, guys that have played meaningful snaps in the middle of the game.”
It was Ferguson who replaced Hollifield against Notre Dame, but Fuente wouldn’t commit to either player publicly to keep an air of mystery going into Saturday's game.
Starting outside linebacker Alan Tisdale may have spoiled those plans when he told reporters on Wednesday that Artis was getting most of the first-team reps at practice.
“We’ve got Keshon Artis there right now,” Tisdale said. “He’s doing a great job. I’ve got full confidence in him.”
Artis is a fourth-year sophomore who has played a significant role on special teams since signing out of Oscar Smith High School in the 2018 class and had become respected in the locker room for his dedication in the team’s offseason workouts in recent years.
“He’s lifting everybody up in the weight room,” Tisdale said with a smile. “Everybody goes to Rack 1 and they just hype him up. I love it.”
Artis moved up the depth chart to become Tisdale’s primary backup this year and has played more defensive snaps through five games this season (43) than the rest of his career combined (27), according to Pro Football Focus.
He has five tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss, a sack and pass breakup this season.
“Keshon, man, he’ll come down and he’ll hit you,” Tisdale said. “He’s great pass-wise, read-wise. His vision is great. I love his vision and how he plays. He goes 100% every play.”
The biggest challenge for Artis will be filling Hollifield’s role communicating the defense. Fuente called Hollifield the team’s “best communicator” and that experience (he has 29 career starts) won't be easy to replace, but Tisdale said he will be ready to help Artis out every step of the way.
“Both linebackers have to communicate,” Tisdale said. “ The linebackers are the quarterbacks. You have to lead the team. You have to lead the D-line and the DBs, get everybody in the right order.”