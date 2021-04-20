What will Virginia Tech’s new football enhancement fund be used for?

Tech recently completed a $4.5 project to expand and renovate the football’s team’s weight room in the Merryman Center as well as a new $20.4 million student-athlete performance center that replaced the Bowman Room in the Jamerson Athletic Center.

According to a source with knowledge of Tech’s plans, one of the projects in consideration is renovating the football team’s locker room. The team is also working on updated the team's players lounge to host recruits and game day events.

The football team’s budget for support staff in 2020 was $2.3 million and the recruiting budget was $847,964.

Tech had already raised $300,000 in donations to support four football positions for 2021. The team added two recruiting staffers last summer — assistant directors of player personnel Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow — amidst a university wide hiring freeze in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hokies quality control coaches for 2021 are Caleb Gelsominio, who works with the offense, and Jon Tenuta, who was hired as a senior defensive analyst in February after Jack Tyler was promoted to linebackers coach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.