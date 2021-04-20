What will Virginia Tech’s new football enhancement fund be used for?

This story will be updated
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletics announced a new football enhancement fund as part of a broader fundraising campaign on Tuesday.
The football program’s operating budget was $34.2 million for the 2020 fiscal year, but athletic director Whit Babcock said in December that put the school in the middle to bottom third of the ACC.
The school has pledged $30 million to the football program over an unspecified amount of time to help close that gap and is targeting five specific areas to allocate those funds.
According to the campaign’s website, the most significant investment ($10 million) will be in the team’s assistant salary pool and will “provide competitive compensation” to coaches that can develop and retain the best talent.
Tech’s coaching salary pool was at $8.6 million for 2020.
The university also hopes to raise eight million for capital needs, five million for more quality control coaches, five million to add to the school’s recruiting budget and two million for what they are describing as “student-athlete development.”
Tech recently completed a $4.5 project to expand and renovate the football’s team’s weight room in the Merryman Center as well as a new $20.4 million student-athlete performance center that replaced the Bowman Room in the Jamerson Athletic Center.
According to a source with knowledge of Tech’s plans, one of the projects in consideration is renovating the football team’s locker room. The team is also working on updated the team's players lounge to host recruits and game day events.
The football team’s budget for support staff in 2020 was $2.3 million and the recruiting budget was $847,964.
Tech had already raised $300,000 in donations to support four football positions for 2021. The team added two recruiting staffers last summer — assistant directors of player personnel Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow — amidst a university wide hiring freeze in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hokies quality control coaches for 2021 are Caleb Gelsominio, who works with the offense, and Jon Tenuta, who was hired as a senior defensive analyst in February after Jack Tyler was promoted to linebackers coach.