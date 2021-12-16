Where did the top 2022 football recruits in Virginia sign?

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock made sure to note Brent Pry’s success recruiting the state of Virginia during the coach’s introductory press conference.

Penn State swooped into Virginia under James Franklin and upended the recruiting landscape in the state by landing multiple top 10 players in the state for four straight years.

Franklin also landed the top player in the state in back-to-back seasons as well (running back Ricky Slade in 2018 and linebacker Brandon Smith in 2019).

Former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente signed six top 10 players from Virginia during his tenure (2016-21) while Penn State led all schools with 10 top 10 signees from the state.

“Well, we don’t put too much stock into what other people do,” Fuente said, in 2018 when asked about Penn State’s success.

Pry hopes he can shift the recruiting landscape once again now that he’s in Blacksburg, but he might have another top competitor based on what transpired on Wednesday.

Penn State was shut out in the state for a second straight year, but the much bigger takeaway was North Carolina’s unprecedented success landing Virginia recruits.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown signed the No. 8 ranked class in the country, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. Brown called it “possibly the best recruiting class” in the school’s history and that’s mostly due to the team’s success in Virginia.

The Tar Heels signed 17 players on early signing day and seven of those recruits were from Virginia. They landed five in the top 10 including the top overall recruit Zach Rice, an offensive lineman out of Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, and the other four in the top 10 all had four-star rankings.

North Carolina’s lone success story in Virginia before Wednesday was landing defensive back Tony Grimes, originally a 2021 recruit who reclassified to the 2020 class. He was one of only three players UNC signed from Virginia in the previous two recruiting cycles and Grimes was the only player ranked in the top 10.

The question going forward is whether North Carolina will retreat back to its more immediate footprint or try to go toe-to-toe with Pry and his new staff.

Pry will always have to contend with the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State coming into the state to try to land the best players, but none of those programs have had consistent success like Penn State or a single-season take like North Carolina.

Clemson landed the Virginia’s No. 6 ranked recruit this cycle, Oscar Smith’s Sherrod Covil, to give them five top 10 recruits from the state since 2016. Notre Dame landed Chantilly’s Aiden Gobaira, who was ranked No. 9. They have landed four top 10 recruits from the state since 2016.

Tech wasn’t shutout this year since they did land the No. 7 ranked recruit in the state by signing offensive lineman Gunner Givens.

