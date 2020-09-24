Who will wear Virginia Tech's No. 25 against NC State?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety J.R. Walker will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in the team's opener against N.C. State.

Walker played in three games as a true freshman in 2019 (he didn't record any statistics) and redshirted. The 6-foot-0, 217-pound defender is listed as the team's No. 2 nickel behind Chamarri Conner this season.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Three players (safety Divine Deablo, kicker Brian Johnson and linebacker Rayshard Ashby) earned the honor twice last season. Here's a complete look at who wore the No. 25 jersey in 2019...

Week 1 vs. Boston College: Tyree Rogers, safety

Tyree Rogers, safety Week 2 vs. Old Dominion: Divine Deablo, safety

Divine Deablo, safety Week 3 vs. Furman: Brian Johnson, kicker

Brian Johnson, kicker Week 4 vs. Duke: Oscar Bradburn, punter

Oscar Bradburn, punter Week 5 vs. Miami: Jarrod Hewitt, defensive lineman

Jarrod Hewitt, defensive lineman Week 6 vs. Rhode Island: Devon Hunter, safety

Devon Hunter, safety Week 7 vs. North Carolina: Rayshard Ashby, linebacker

Rayshard Ashby, linebacker Week 8 vs. Notre Dame: Armani Chatman, defensive back

Armani Chatman, defensive back Week 9 vs. Wake Forest: Divine Deablo, safety

Divine Deablo, safety Week 10 vs. Georgia Tech: Khalil Ladler, safety

Khalil Ladler, safety Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh: James Mitchell, tight end

James Mitchell, tight end Week 12 vs. Virginia: Dalton Keene, tight end; Rayshard Ashby, linebacker

Dalton Keene, tight end; Rayshard Ashby, linebacker Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky: Brian Johnson, kicker

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

