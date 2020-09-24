Who will wear Virginia Tech's No. 25 against NC State?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety J.R. Walker will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in the team's opener against N.C. State.
Walker played in three games as a true freshman in 2019 (he didn't record any statistics) and redshirted. The 6-foot-0, 217-pound defender is listed as the team's No. 2 nickel behind Chamarri Conner this season.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
Three players (safety Divine Deablo, kicker Brian Johnson and linebacker Rayshard Ashby) earned the honor twice last season. Here's a complete look at who wore the No. 25 jersey in 2019...
- Week 1 vs. Boston College: Tyree Rogers, safety
- Week 2 vs. Old Dominion: Divine Deablo, safety
- Week 3 vs. Furman: Brian Johnson, kicker
- Week 4 vs. Duke: Oscar Bradburn, punter
- Week 5 vs. Miami: Jarrod Hewitt, defensive lineman
- Week 6 vs. Rhode Island: Devon Hunter, safety
- Week 7 vs. North Carolina: Rayshard Ashby, linebacker
- Week 8 vs. Notre Dame: Armani Chatman, defensive back
- Week 9 vs. Wake Forest: Divine Deablo, safety
- Week 10 vs. Georgia Tech: Khalil Ladler, safety
- Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh: James Mitchell, tight end
- Week 12 vs. Virginia: Dalton Keene, tight end; Rayshard Ashby, linebacker
- Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky: Brian Johnson, kicker
