Why former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo is headed into the NFL at the 'perfect time'

After moving over the defensive side of the ball after his freshman year in 2016, Deablo was a three-year starter at free safety. He had 206 career tackles (117 solo) with 12.5 for a loss, six interceptions (four of them came in 2020) with 11 pass pass breakups.

His game film has some teams convinced that’s where he will end up in the NFL, but he spent the week leading up to the Senior Bowl in late January taking a ton of practice reps at linebacker. Many of the scouts at the event left Mobile, Alabama excited about his potential at the spot.

“Deablo did a great job,” Nagy said. “Our practice week is set up for linebackers and safeties to help themselves because they are put in a lot of space situations. The NFL is becoming such a space game. All his man coverage stuff on backs and tight ends was really good. He flew around in the game and did some really good things in run support."

Nagy, who is a former scout for the Seattle Seahawks, compared Deablo to Kam Chancellor, a former Hokies great who went on to win two Super Bowls in Seattle and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

The comparison went beyond their ties to Virginia Tech.