Why former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo is headed into the NFL at the 'perfect time'

BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo isn’t a tweener.
The word is typically used to describe NFL Draft prospects that don’t quite fit at one position, but the description doesn’t fit Deablo, who has proven his versatility to scouts leading up the draft and has earned a more positive moniker — he’s a hybrid defender.
"He fits at multiple spots, and I think that's what Deablo is," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times in late February. "(Raiders general manager) Mike Mayock said it best a couple years ago at the combine. They are just trying to find positionless players, like I don't care what you call them. Let's just have 11 defenders that can play multiple spots, move him around and disguise looks and do different things. That's what Deablo is going to be. I think he's really coming in at a perfect time."
Deablo heads into the 2021 NFL Draft as a projected Day 3 pick between the fourth and sixth rounds, but Nagy just recently labeled the defender as a “hot name” on draft boards and a strong candidate to go earlier than expected in what’s widely expected to be an unpredictable draft.
After moving over the defensive side of the ball after his freshman year in 2016, Deablo was a three-year starter at free safety. He had 206 career tackles (117 solo) with 12.5 for a loss, six interceptions (four of them came in 2020) with 11 pass pass breakups.
His game film has some teams convinced that’s where he will end up in the NFL, but he spent the week leading up to the Senior Bowl in late January taking a ton of practice reps at linebacker. Many of the scouts at the event left Mobile, Alabama excited about his potential at the spot.
“Deablo did a great job,” Nagy said. “Our practice week is set up for linebackers and safeties to help themselves because they are put in a lot of space situations. The NFL is becoming such a space game. All his man coverage stuff on backs and tight ends was really good. He flew around in the game and did some really good things in run support."
Nagy, who is a former scout for the Seattle Seahawks, compared Deablo to Kam Chancellor, a former Hokies great who went on to win two Super Bowls in Seattle and was a four-time Pro Bowler.
The comparison went beyond their ties to Virginia Tech.
Deablo’s pre-draft measurables at 6-foot-3 3/8 and 226 pounds were nearly identical to those of Chancellor. Chancellor was one pound heavier back in 2010.
The defender also helped himself at Tech’s pro day with reps from 31 of the league’s 32 teams. He had 19 reps in the bench press, ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, had a 34 inch vertical and 126 inch broad jump.
“I think he's really coming in (to the NFL) at the perfect time," Nagy said. “When Kam came out, he really fit perfectly in Seattle’s Cover 3 scheme. He was really a down low safety. Back then teams weren’t seeing a 228-pound game and projecting him to a linebacker. When Kam came out, they wanted 250-pound linebackers and now Darius Leonard at 215 pounds goes to the pro bowl every year at linebacker. I think teams are more open-minded and playing to guys’ strengths.”